Electra Launches Defense Unit to Deliver Next Generation Airlift Solutions for the Last Tactical Leg

The EL9, a multi-mission ultra-short takeoff and landing aircraft, will deliver people, power, and payloads for the U.S. Military

MANASSAS, Va., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra) today announced the launch of "Electra Defense", a new business unit focused on meeting defense mission needs, as the company develops the EL9, a dual-use, nine-passenger hybrid-electric ultra-short takeoff and landing (ultra-STOL) aircraft for the U.S. Military.

With the ability to take off and land in spaces as short as 150 feet, Electra's EL9 enables access to helicopter-sized areas in austere or remote environments while maintaining the safety, cost, and long-range benefits of a fixed-wing aircraft.

The Electra EL9’s ability to access austere locations, carry 1,000 lbs. over 1,000 nautical miles, and generate 600 kW of expeditionary power represents next-generation capabilities for mobility and special operations forces.

The launch of Electra Defense builds on growing global market demand from militaries for long-range, runway-independent solutions to execute distributed operations and alleviate demand on larger airlift assets like the C-17 and C-130. The EL9's ability to access austere locations, carry 1,000 lbs. over 1,000 nautical miles, and generate 600 kW of expeditionary power represents next-generation capabilities for mobility and special operations forces.

"The military can no longer solely rely on trucks or helicopters to conduct logistics missions over long distances, and we need to preserve the efficiency of existing airlift assets. The multi-mission ultra-STOL EL9 is the sprinter van of the skies, enabling the military to execute agile combat employment to deliver people, power, and payloads at the last tactical leg," said Donn Yates, Vice President & General Manager of Electra Defense. "We look forward to continuing our work with our government partners to deliver this aircraft ahead of the threat."

The new business unit follows the successful execution of government directed test events with the U.S. Air Force at the Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL) Future Flag 25-3 test event in September, where Electra's EL2 prototype aircraft executed an operational scenario with command and control of logistics assets, conducted a quiet ultra-short takeoff and landing, and powered up an MQ-9 Reaper UAV to demonstrate agile combat deployment capabilities. The test events followed the June announcement of a memorandum of understanding between Electra and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to accelerate commercialization of the EL9 and explore global opportunities for programs of record.

Defense Missions Powered by the EL9

The EL9's novel ultra-STOL capabilities leverage Electra's technical leadership in hybrid-electric aviation and blown-lift aerodynamics.

The aircraft's hybrid-electric architecture enables greater range, payload capacity, quieter acoustic signatures, and 600 kW of power generation, unlocking a wide variety of missions, including:

Last Tactical Mile Logistics

Sustainment Support for Agile Combat Employment (ACE)

Ship to Shore Transport

CASEVAC/Personnel Recovery

Expeditionary Power/Command & Control (C2)

Quiet Infil/Exfil for Special Operations Forces (SOF) Missions

Maritime Patrol & Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

"The EL9's ability to take off and land from ships and runways as short as 150 ft mitigates the scarcity of available runways in contested environments. Should a conflict break out in the Indo-Pacific, long-range runway-independent airlift is needed to support ACE and counteract the inevitable targeting of runway infrastructure," said General (Ret.) Doug Brown, Co-Chair, Electra Advisory Board.

Existing Government Partnerships

The recently completed government-directed tests with the U.S. Air Force at Future Flag 25-3 marked the latest milestone under Electra's $85 million Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) contract awarded by AFWERX to develop, test, and demonstrate hybrid-electric aircraft.

In addition, Electra continues to partner with the U.S. Army on a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to advance the research and development of hybrid-electric powertrain, power, and propulsion systems (HEPPS). The partnership enables the U.S. Army to leverage Electra's technical leadership in developing and testing hybrid-electric propulsion systems and evaluating its potential to improve the effectiveness of current and future Army aircraft platforms.

Dual-Use Capabilities on Display

Electra has been showcasing the real-world capabilities of its ultra-STOL takeoff and landing aircraft through nearly two years of successful flight demonstrations of its two-seat EL2 prototype. This year, Electra flew commercial demonstrations from novel airstrips, austere environments, and campus settings at Virginia Tech and commercial, off-runway demonstrations at Watertown International Airport and at Griffiss International Airport in upstate New York with the U.S. Air Force. These flights underscore the novel mission capabilities enabled by Electra's ultra-STOL aircraft for both commercial and defense customers.

Electra plans to accelerate the development of aircraft for military customers, beginning flight testing of the EL9 in 2027. With over 2,200 provisional orders from over 60 commercial customers worldwide, Electra Defense leverages affordability and schedule benefits from the EL9's dual-use economies of scale for production and sustainment. Its commercial order pipeline represents an industry leading $15 billion in aircraft value. To learn more about Electra Defense, visit https://www.electra.aero/defense .

About Electra

Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra) is an advanced aerospace company building hybrid-electric Ultra Short airplanes that achieve unprecedented performance advantages to fly people and cargo seamlessly without airports, emissions, or noise. With the EL9 Ultra Short, Electra is pioneering Direct Aviation, the next level of connectivity that brings air travel closer to where we live, work, and play. Electra's Ultra Short technology delivers 2.5x the payload and 10x longer range with 70% lower operating costs than helicopters and eVTOLs, with significantly greater safety and far less certification risk.

Electra's team includes some of the most respected and successful entrepreneurs and engineers in novel aircraft design, with over 40 prior aircraft successfully developed and/or certified. Lockheed Martin Ventures, Honeywell, and Safran are among Electra's strategic investors, along with Prysm Capital, Statkraft Ventures (Norway's sovereign fund), the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), and other private investors. Electra's contracted customers include NASA, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Navy, along with over 2,200 letters of intent from 60+ commercial customers, including both airlines and helicopter operators.

