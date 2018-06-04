Electra Meccanica and The Garage Partner to Help Service Station Go Electric

"Electra Meccanica's partnership with The Garage is a momentous collaboration given that a time-honored automotive repair shop is looking to the future and transitioning to electric," said Jerry Kroll, Chairman and CEO of Electra Meccanica. "Ron Tremblay's grandfather opened one of the first service stations in Vancouver in 1934, creating a family legacy that has long had gasoline in their blood. Well, we can say they've got some electricity in there now, too. This partnership proves that the Tremblays are still pioneers of the automotive industry as well as innovators when it comes to energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. We know our customers will be in the best hands possible when they bring their SOLOs in for a service."

"When I established The Garage in 1984 with my father, we could never have imagined the direction that the business, and automotive technology in general, would someday take," said Ron Tremblay, President and owner of The Garage. "We've extended our deep ties in the Vancouver community to Burnaby, and are proud to partner with Electra Meccanica to provide our valued West Side customers with the most advanced and environmentally-sound vehicles available. And the chance to work on Canadian-built cars is not an opportunity that comes around every day. It's one we couldn't pass up."

The SOLO is priced at $15,500 USD, and interested consumers can place a fully-refundable $250 deposit by visiting EMVauto.com. A publicly held company, Electra Meccanica began trading on the OTCQB exchange and announced its application filing for NASDAQ Capital Markets listing last October.

About Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp.:

Electra Meccanica is a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles. The Company builds the innovative, all-electric SOLO, a single passenger vehicle developed to revolutionize the way people commute, as well as the Tofino, an elegant high-performance two seater electric roadster sports car. Both vehicles are tuned for the ultimate driving experience while making your commute more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

Intermeccanica, a subsidiary of Electra Meccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 59 years. The Electra Meccanica family is delivering next generation affordable electric vehicles to the masses.

For more information, visit www.electrameccanica.com.

About The Garage

Tremblay Motors was founded on April 1, 1934 by Ron Tremblay's grandfather, "Chief," in Kitsilano, Vancouver, as a Chevron gas station. In 1984, Ron and his father started their own business, The Garage, which has served the Burnaby-area community for over thirty years. Ron's youngest son Jeffrey Tremblay is now running the family business with his two older brothers as lead diagnostic technicians and service leaders.

For more information, visit https://thegarage.ca

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electra-meccanica-and-the-garage-partner-to-help-service-station-go-electric-300658926.html

SOURCE Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.