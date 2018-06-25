Electra Meccanica Continues Global Compliance Testing for All-Electric SOLO

The global compliance testing is a multi-faceted series of tests, performed in several facilities, assessing the car's structural and functional integrity over numerous categories. Electra Meccanica has partnered with the most state-of-the-art organizations and facilities to ensure that the SOLO passes the most stringent safety requirements.

"Verifying the inherent safety features of the SOLO in laboratory conditions is a long, but rewarding journey for our company," stated Jerry Kroll, Chairman and CEO of Electra Meccanica. "Going through this process allows the Company to gain knowledge and expertise in compliance that will allow us to improve upcoming vehicles in our product pipeline, including the Tofino, our all-electric sports car."

The SOLO is priced at $15,500 USD, and interested consumers can place a fully-refundable $250 deposit by visiting EMVauto.com. A publicly held company, Electra Meccanica began trading on the OTCQB exchange and announced its application filing for NASDAQ Capital Markets listing last October.

About Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp.:

Electra Meccanica is a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles. The Company builds the innovative, all-electric SOLO, a single passenger vehicle developed to revolutionize the way people commute, as well as the Tofino, an elegant high-performance two seater electric roadster sports car. Both vehicles are tuned for the ultimate driving experience while making your commute more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

Intermeccanica, a subsidiary of Electra Meccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 59 years. The Electra Meccanica family is delivering next generation affordable electric vehicles to the masses.

