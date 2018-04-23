Electra Meccanica Releases Sneak Peek of 2019 SOLO

"We are hard at work at Electra Meccanica, constantly enhancing our revolutionary SOLO that will change the way people drive. The additions to our standard package improve the driving experience for passengers while increasing the value of the vehicle," said Jerry Kroll, CEO of Electra Meccanica. "As our business grows, we are exploring new manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Europe and India, while manufacturing continues as previously announced in Canada and China. We hope our current and future customers are as excited as we are to see the beautiful 2019 SOLO, and we look forward to delivering the vehicles later this year."

Electra Meccanica's SOLO is an all-electric, single-passenger, commuter vehicle launched by the company last September. With a 100-mile range, the SOLO is designed to get owners to and from work and around town as needed at minimal expense. The Tofino, our second model, will be the world's newest open-air, all-electric roadster when it is revealed later this year. Online deposits can be made for both vehicles on the company's website, www.emvauto.com.

About Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp.:

Electra Meccanica is a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles. The Company builds the innovative, all-electric SOLO, a single passenger vehicle developed to revolutionize the way people commute, as well as the Tofino, an elegant high-performance two seater electric roadster sports car. Both vehicles are tuned for the ultimate driving experience while making your commute more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

Intermeccanica, a subsidiary of Electra Meccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 59 years. The Electra Meccanica family is delivering next generation affordable electric vehicles to the masses.

For more information, visit www.electrameccanica.com.

