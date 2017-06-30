Electra Meccanica Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

VANCOUVER, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO; SOLOW) ("Electra Meccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018.

Jerry Kroll, Chairman and CEO of Electra Meccanica, commented, "During the first half of 2018, our team worked to achieve several corporate milestones that prepared the Company for its next phase of growth. This includes a capital raise of $10 million and a successful uplisting to the NASDAQ Exchange in August 2018. As a new NASDAQ company, we are excited to expose our brand to institutional investors who share in our vision to close the last gas station in North America through the proliferation of electric vehicles."

"We are well underway with our plan to deliver the initial shipments of our revolutionary mass production SOLOs to customers in the fall of 2018 and to open our first U.S. sales location in Los Angeles. We continue to see increased interest in our SOLO and Tofino electric vehicles with the pre-order book growing in excess of $2.4 billion CAD as of June 30, 2018," concluded Mr. Kroll.

Recent Operational Highlights:

Completed USD$10 million underwritten public offering on August 13, 2018 .

underwritten public offering on . Uplisted to NASDAQ Capital Market and began trading its common shares and warrants under the symbols "SOLO" and "SOLOW", respectively, on Thursday, August 9, 2018 .

. Pre-order book of refundable deposits as of June 30, 2018 in excess of CAD$2.4 billion CAD.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2018:



Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2018, was CAD$279,366, compared with negligible revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The increase in revenue was due to the acquisition of Intermeccanica International Inc.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018, were CAD$934,256, compared to CAD$445,146 for the three months ended June 30, 2017. This increase is primarily due to increased rent and office expenses, legal and professional fees, consulting fees and increased salary expenses.

Research and development expenses increased to CAD$1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, up from CAD$621,321 for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2017. This is primarily due to costs related to the development of the SOLO.

Operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2018 increased to CAD$4.6 million, compared to an operating loss of $1.5 million in the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was CAD$2.6 million, compared to CAD$1.6 million in the corresponding period in 2017.

Cash used in operations was CAD$2.9 million, compared with cash used in operations of CAD$1.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits were CAD$4.2 million as of June 30, 2018, compared with $1.6 million as of June 30, 2017. Subsequent to the end of the quarter cash equivalents and short term deposits increased to CAD$14.5 million as a consequence of the recent closing of the public underwriting.

About Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp.:



Electra Meccanica is a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles. The Company builds the innovative, all-electric SOLO, a single passenger vehicle developed to revolutionize the way people commute, as well as the Tofino, an elegant high-performance two seater electric roadster sports car. Both vehicles are tuned for the ultimate driving experience while making your commute more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

Intermeccanica, a subsidiary of Electra Meccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 59 years. The Electra Meccanica family is delivering next generation affordable electric vehicles to the masses.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position



(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Note June 30, 2018



(Unaudited) December 31, 2017 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 4 $ 4,235,315 $ 8,610,996 Receivables 5 627,677 243,639 Prepaid expenses 762,816 920,146 Inventory 274,518 232,903 5,900,326 10,007,684 Non-current assets Restricted cash 108,995 - Plant and equipment 6 4,705,516 1,393,683 Goodwill and other intangible assets 7 1,239,762 1,260,014 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,954,599 $ 12,661,381 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Bank overdraft and demand loan 9 $ - $ 123,637 Trade payables and accrued liabilities 8 2,132,302 1,123,790 Customer deposits 410,774 447,071 Shareholder loan 17 8,306 10,383 Promissory note 7 - 1,500,000 Deferred income tax 149,794 149,794 2,701,176 3,354,675 Non-current liabilities Derivative liability1 10 1,306,603 3,655,690 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,007,779 7,010,365 EQUITY Share capital 11 28,919,134 22,718,282 Common share subscription - 750,000 Share-based payment reserve 12 5,383,427 3,518,286 Deficit (26,355,741) (21,335,552) TOTAL EQUITY 7,946,820 5,651,016 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 11,954,599 $ 12,661,381

Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss



(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

3 months ended 6 months ended Note June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Revenue $ 279,366 $ - $ 445,499 $ - Cost of revenue 192,651 - 295,319 - Gross profit 86,715 - 150,180 - Operating expenses Amortization 6 77,386 30,294 128,415 55,204 General and administrative expenses 13 934,256 445,146 1,909,473 927,955 Research and development expenses 14 1,718,599 621,321 3,278,776 1,905,050 Sales and marketing expenses 15 196,614 165,972 476,244 290,238 Stock-based compensation expense 11 1,094,181 289,723 1,884,415 537,379 Share-based payment expense 622,877 - 622,877 4,643,913 (1,552,456) 8,300,200 (3,715,826) Loss before other items (4,557,198) (1,552,456) (8,150,020) (3,715,826) Other items Accretion interest expense - 20,502 40,779 Changes in fair value of warrant derivative 10 (1,860,027) - (3,026,054) - Foreign exchange loss/(gain) (80,956) 2,009 (103,777) 7,931 Net and comprehensive loss $ (2,616,215) $ (1,574,967) $ (5,020,189) $ (3,764,536) Loss per share – basic and fully diluted $ (0.11) $ (0.04) $ (0.20) $ (0.09) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and fully diluted 11 24,590,906 21,326,700 24,571,944 21,157,904

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

3 months ended 6 months ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Operating activities Loss for the period $ (2,616,215) $ (1,574,967) $ (5,020,189) $ (3,764,536) Adjustments for: Amortization 77,386 30,294 128,415 55,204 Stock-based compensation expense 1,094,181 289,723 1,884,415 537,379 Non-cash services 622,877 - 622,877 - Interest accretion expense - 20,502 - 40,779 Change in fair value of warrant derivative (1,860,027) - (3,026,054) - Changes in non-cash working capital items: Receivables (287,506) 161,302 (384,038) 87,214 Prepaid expenses 44,058 (16,997) 157,330 17,480 Inventory (16,425) - (41,615) (3,475) Trades payable and accrued liabilities (10,156) 42,978 442,390 105,393 Customer deposits 2,930 9,500 (36,297) 32,750 Net cash flows used in operating activities (2,948,897) (1,037,665) (5,272,766) (2,891,812) Investing activities Restricted cash (1,092) - (108,995) - Expenditures on plant and equipment (1,677,971) (10,314) (2,853,874) (137,510) Purchase of Intermeccanica - - - (100,000) Expenditures on trademarks and patents - (21,190) - (35,253) Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,679,063) (31,504) (2,962,869) (272,763) Financing activities Repayment of bank loan - - (123,637) - Repayment of shareholder loan (1,038) - (2,077) - Repayment of promissory note - - (1,500,000) - Proceeds on issuance of common shares – net of issue costs 3,002,986 456,107 5,485,668 837,064 Net cash flows from financing activities 3,001,948 456,107 3,859,954 837,064 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,626,012) (613,062) (4,375,681) (2,327,511) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning 5,861,327 2,201,834 8,610,996 3,916,283 Cash and cash equivalents, ending $ 4,235,315 $ 1,588,772 $ 4,235,315 $ 1,588,772

