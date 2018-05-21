Electra Meccanica to Participate in China International Consumer Electronics Show

"The tech giants who exhibit at this show are astounding, and we're honored to be among such esteemed innovators," said Jerry Kroll, Chairman and CEO of Electra Meccanica. "I believe that anyone who experiences Electra Meccanica's vehicles will walk away astounded, too, as our products are quite literally the driving force behind revolutionary and sustainable transport."



With big-name sponsors, SINOCES has successfully built an excellent reputation among the CE industry. Featured Exhibition Zones in 2018 include: Mobile Internet and Wearable Technology; 3D Printing & Intelligent Robotics; Smart City; Connected Home; Audio & Video & Tablet Technology and E-commerce.



Before SINOCES, Electra Meccanica participated in the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2018 and was awarded the Automotive Innovation Award by IHS Markit, a world leader in critical information, analytics and expertise, at ShowStoppers® for its SOLO EV.

The SOLO is priced at $15,500 USD, and interested consumers can place a fully-refundable $250 deposit by visiting EMVauto.com. A publicly held company, Electra Meccanica began trading on the OTCQB exchange and announced its application filing for NASDAQ Capital Markets listing last October.

About Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp.:

Electra Meccanica is a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles. The Company builds the innovative, all-electric SOLO, a single passenger vehicle developed to revolutionize the way people commute, as well as the Tofino, an elegant high-performance two seater electric roadster sports car. Both vehicles are tuned for the ultimate driving experience while making your commute more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

Intermeccanica, a subsidiary of Electra Meccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 59 years. The Electra Meccanica family is delivering next generation affordable electric vehicles to the masses.

