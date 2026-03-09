Electra Named as Inaugural Participant in Department of Transportation's Advanced Air Mobility Program

American aviation pioneer will demonstrate real-world operations of the world's first hybrid-electric Ultra Short airplane

MANASSAS, Va., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today announced that Virginia-based Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra) is the premier private company participant in the Trump Administration's inaugural Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing and Advanced Air Mobility Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) alongside state partners.

The program calls for the formation of public-private partnerships with state and local governments and private sector companies to develop new frameworks and regulations to accelerate the safe deployment of advanced air mobility (AAM) aircraft and to put Electra's aircraft into demo operations with those public partners.

"This is an historic moment in Advanced Air Mobility, as Electra stands shoulder to shoulder with others in the space to chart a course that will transform the way we travel," said Marc Allen, CEO of Electra. "Our entire team thanks President Trump, Secretary Duffy, and Administrator Bedford for their visionary leadership to accelerate the adoption of AAM."

"This Administration is opening the door for an American company to demonstrate how hybrid-electric propulsion works at scale, to reimagine how we use the skies, and to change the way that people get to where they want to go. It's American innovation at its best, and it showcases how Electra's Ultra Short has become an essential part of the AAM landscape."

Electra will work with public and private partners on groundbreaking demonstrations including connecting urban and regional destinations in Florida and linking metropolitan centers in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The company also supported the submission from the State of Louisiana.

Electra is harnessing hybrid-electric propulsion and breakthrough design to develop an airplane with unmatched performance, including the ability to safely take off and land in just 150 feet. It's a whole new way to travel -- simple, fast, and reliable.

Electra's groundbreaking Ultra Short aircraft is the key to Direct Aviation, which gives people the freedom to safely travel from where they are to where they want to go. Direct Aviation enables people to avoid the hassle of long drives and clogged airports. This includes business travelers who want to slash the time it takes to get to a conference, families trying to maximize a weekend getaway, or grandparents who want to be there for the moments that matter without turning the trip into an all-day ordeal.

Electra is doing this while meeting the Rule of Six – six essential requirements to make Advanced Air Mobility a reality: expanded access, quiet aviation, meaningful payload, practical range, and uncompromising safety at an affordable price.

Electra was selected to participate in the following demonstrations:

In Florida, Electra is collaborating on an Ultra Short Access Point demonstration that highlights how AAM aircraft can connect dense urban cores with regional destinations. The proposal evaluates candidate AAM routes across the state and leverages partnerships with Vertiports by Atlantic and regional airline operators to demonstrate practical, scalable operations. The initiative is being led by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).





Electra is also supporting a proposed New Jersey to New York City route in partnership with infrastructure providers including Signature Aviation and Vertiports by Atlantic. This use case demonstrates how Ultra Short aircraft can connect major metropolitan centers using existing heliport infrastructure, offering a faster, lower-noise alternative to both ground congestion and conventional aviation options. The initiative is being led by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ).





In coordination with a Pennsylvania-led coalition, Electra is advancing a proposed Ultra Short Access Point demonstration linking Atlantic City to regional destinations, including feeder service into Philadelphia (KPHL). This effort focuses on using existing aviation assets—such as state test sites and medical centers—to prove how regional airline partners and Ultra Short aircraft can unlock underserved 50 to 500 mile trips. The initiative is being led by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Electra is also a supportive partner of the initiative led by the State of Louisiana through the company's partnership with Bristow Group Inc., the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions.

About Electra

Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra) is an advanced aerospace company building hybrid-electric Ultra Short airplanes that achieve unprecedented performance advantages to fly people and cargo seamlessly without airports, emissions, or noise. With the EL9 Ultra Short, Electra is pioneering Direct Aviation, the next level of connectivity that brings air travel closer to where we live, work, and play. Electra's Ultra Short technology delivers 2.5x the payload and 10x longer range with 70% lower operating costs than helicopters and eVTOLs with significantly greater safety and far less certification risk.

Electra's team includes some of the most respected and successful entrepreneurs and engineers in novel aircraft design, with over 40 prior aircraft successfully developed and/or certified. Lockheed Martin Ventures, Honeywell, and Safran are among Electra's strategic investors along with Prysm Capital, Statkraft Ventures (Norway's sovereign fund), the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), and other private investors. Electra's contracted customers include NASA, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Navy, along with over 2,200 letters of intent from 60+ commercial customers, including both airlines and helicopter operators.

