Electra Unveils First Product Configuration

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electra.aero this week unveiled its first commercial product to serve regional air mobility markets. The aircraft is designed to carry up to seven passengers and a pilot as far as 500 miles while operating out of areas shorter than a soccer field, including rooftops and parking lots. Electra's "blown lift" technology – where the electric motor-driven propellers blow air over the entire span of the wing and its flaps – allows safe, energy-efficient takeoff and landings at speeds below 30 mph while cruising at high-speeds of 200 mph.

Electra's hybrid-electric super-short takeoff and landing aircraft shown here has a wingspan of 48 feet and carries up to seven passengers plus a pilot. The aircraft has 8 electric propellers driven by a hybrid-electric powerplant. This allows the plane to operate out of soccer fields and other constrained spaces like rooftops and parking lots while flying at ranges up to 500 miles. The aircraft is planned to enter commercial service by 2027.

The single-pilot aircraft has eight electric motors powered by a combination of batteries and a small, quiet turbogenerator which means Electra's aircraft does not need to rely on special charging infrastructure – the batteries are recharged mid-air. Using much less power to lift off than vertical takeoff and landing alternatives, Electra's aircraft provides more room for passengers and cargo, resulting in superior operating economics while also minimizing energy consumption.

Electra, founded in 2020, is devoted to sustainable regional air mobility through the development of hybrid-electric aircraft. The company is currently building technology demonstrator aircraft that will validate all relevant product technologies. Electra's commercial aircraft product is planned to be certified in 2026 under Part 23 of the Federal Aviation Regulations.

