Electra Unveils Full-Scale Technology Demonstrator Aircraft to Begin Flight Testing its Proprietary eSTOL Technology

News provided by

Electra Aero

12 Jun, 2023, 17:30 ET

MANASSAS, Va. , June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra) today unveiled the test vehicle for its hybrid-electric ultra-short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) aircraft, the first of its kind, marking a significant milestone in Electra's mission to help decarbonize aviation and revolutionize urban and regional transportation.

Continue Reading
Electra’s eSTOL technology demonstrator is the world’s first blown lift aircraft using distributed electric propulsion, which enables the airplane to take off and land in very short spaces.
Electra’s eSTOL technology demonstrator is the world’s first blown lift aircraft using distributed electric propulsion, which enables the airplane to take off and land in very short spaces.

Electra's eSTOL technology demonstrator (TD) is the world's first blown lift aircraft using distributed electric propulsion, which enables the airplane to take off and land in very short spaces. Electra's proprietary blown lift technology uses eight motors to provide additional wing lift, and hybrid-electric power that provides internal recharging capabilities for aircraft batteries, eliminating the need for new ground infrastructure.

The two-seat piloted TD aircraft showcases the Electra eSTOL technology at full scale and will be flown this summer in an extensive flight test program to track performance and inform the design of Electra's 9-passenger production aircraft. The company conducted a fully integrated test of its proprietary hybrid-electric propulsion system last year.

"In the three years since we founded Electra, we've designed our eSTOL aircraft, validated our blown lift technology with a sub-scale demonstrator, and run a fully integrated test of our 150-kilowatt hybrid-electric generator at full scale,'' said John S. Langford, Founder and CEO of Electra.aero. "Now we're ready to test the entire system with this technology demonstrator aircraft. We can't wait to fly this plane and show the world what our eSTOL aircraft can do."

Electra's future eSTOL production aircraft will deliver the operational flexibility of a helicopter with the safety and economics of a conventional fixed-wing aircraft. Electra plans to fly a prototype of the 9-passenger production aircraft in 2025, with certification and entry into service in 2028 under FAA Part 23 regulation. Electra has designed the eSTOL aircraft so that hydrogen or battery-electric propulsion systems can be used in the future when those technologies are commercially viable.

"Electra was founded to build electric aircraft that make sense," added JP Stewart, Electra Vice President and General Manager. "We are meeting market demand for cleaner, cost-effective aircraft that can fly people and cargo closer to where they want to go, and this technology demonstrator aircraft will prove that our eSTOL technology makes that possible."

Electra currently holds letters of intent from more than 30 customers for over 1200 of its 9-passenger production eSTOL aircraft, totaling more than $4 billion in market demand. The company recently won a $30 million U.S. Air Force funding award as part of a larger $85 million funding effort. The aircraft was rolled out at Electra's development facility at the Manassas, Virginia Regional Airport in a ceremony that included guests from the aviation industry, government, the investor community, and Electra customers.

About Electra.aero
Electra.aero, Inc. is a next-gen aerospace company leading the way in sustainable urban and regional mobility. The company is building clean, hybrid-electric, ultra-short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) airplanes that fly people and cargo quieter, further, and more affordably. Electra's technology delivers 2.5x the payload and 10X longer range with 70% lower operating costs than vertical takeoff alternatives with much less certification risk, proving that climate-friendly technology can also be cost-effective. Electra's team includes some of the most respected and successful entrepreneurs and engineers in novel aircraft design, and its technology development is supported by NASA and the U.S. Air Force Agility Prime program. 

Investors
Diana Siegel
[email protected]

Media 
Barbara Zadina 
+1.202.997.9632 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Electra Aero

Also from this source

Electra Appoints Former Airbus, Boeing Executives and Aircraft Finance Leader to its Board

Electra Officials to Receive Top AIAA Honors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.