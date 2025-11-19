Electreon signs MoU to acquire InductEV's assets, setting the stage for a global powerhouse in wireless EV charging future

Once a definitive agreement is signed, the combined company will bring together Electreon's dynamic wireless charging and stationary high power technology, with InductEV's ultra-fast static systems and charging platform, creating a full range of wireless charging solutions for every EV use case, from passenger vehicles to vans to buses, heavy-duty trucks and autonomous vehicles. This unified portfolio simplifies and accelerates fleet electrification.

Combining the two companies' wide portfolio of high-impact projects and partnerships, along with nearly 400 granted and pending patents, will significantly strengthen their leadership in North America and globally.

Both companies already work closely with key vehicle OEMs—an advantage that accelerates integration and market adoption. Electreon also brings deep operational experience and highly cost-efficient manufacturing capabilities, adding significant value to InductEV's technology, and creating a competitive and scalable platform for wireless charging worldwide.

"Together with InductEV, we are working to create a truly global powerhouse for wireless EV charging – a company unlike anything else in the market, offering wireless solutions for every charging scenario and for every type of customer and vehicle." Said Oren Ezer, CEO of Electreon "We see this step as a defining moment for Electreon and for the global wireless charging industry. InductEV is the U.S. market leader in ultra-fast stationary wireless charging, and Electreon is the world leader in dynamic wireless charging with a proven, reliable product. This transaction will generate powerful synergies across our technologies, manufacturing capabilities, strategic partners, and customer bases – and the decision by InductEV's shareholders to invest in Electreon is a tremendous vote of confidence in our shared vision."

"I've long believed that wireless charging will redefine how fleets operate. Electreon shares that vision and brings the global reach and dynamic technology to make it a reality," said John F. Rizzo., CEO of InductEV"Together, we're combining world-class innovation with real-world experience to deliver even greater value to our North American and European customers and accelerate the shift to wireless power for sustainable commercial transportation."

Completion of the transaction remains subject to due diligence, final agreements, and regulatory approvals.

About Electreon

Electreon is a world-leading innovator in wireless charging for electric vehicles. Its groundbreaking solution transforms roads into wireless charging platforms, enabling vehicles to charge while parked or in motion. The modular infrastructure is compatible with all EV types, allowing multiple vehicles to share the same charging system. This versatile technology supports urban electrification and fleet management, reduces battery capacity needs, and offers one of the most cost-effective, sustainable charging solutions available. Electreon's Flow software—the first to connect road and charging data— intelligently manages vehicles, energy, and charging operations—optimizing performance across entire fleets. Electreon manages nearly 30 projects in 9 countries with more than one hundred partners—and has a particularly strong footprint in Europe.

For more information, visit www.electreon.com

Email: [email protected]

About InductEV

InductEV is revolutionizing commercial EV fleets through high-power, hands-free wireless charging solutions. Proven in deployments across North America and Europe, the company's solution is ideal for addressing the demanding schedules and operational requirements of urban transit systems. Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, InductEV is a global leader driving the adoption of wireless EV charging and intelligent energy management solutions. InductEV's wireless technology was named one of the world's top 100 inventions for 2024 by Time Magazine. Learn more at: www.inductev.com

