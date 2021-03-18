Electreon successfully Operates Bus Charged via Electric Road in Tel Aviv

BEIT YANAI, Israel, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electreon (TASE: ELWS), developer and implementer of Wireless Electric Road Systems that wirelessly charge commercial and passenger electric vehicles while driving or parking, announced the successful start of operation of an electric bus that is charged via the Company's electric road infrastructure while traveling. The project is part of the pilot carried out in cooperation with the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality, Dan Bus Company and Ayalon Highways, funded by the Israel Innovation Authority and the Ministry of Transportation. In January 2020, the Company announced the completion of the paving and electrification of a section of electric road with a total length of about 700 meters, part of an overall 2 km route, in addition to installing a static wireless charging station at the Tel Aviv University bus terminal, for use while the bus is collecting passengers.

During the initial test period it was found that the system works continuously, the coils transmit energy both at the terminal when the bus is standing and while traveling, and the remote control and monitoring system also functions well. Over the coming weeks, further trials and tests are expected to take place in order to test the performance of the system under varying operating conditions, including different loads and operating continuity. At the end of the experimental phase, the electric bus is expected to be used as a regular public transportation line that will be operated by Dan to transport students while being charged solely through Electreon's technology.

The deployment of Electreon's infrastructure in Tel Aviv is intended to demonstrate the prominent advantages of the electric road system. Among them, it can be noted that all the coil infrastructure is not visible and for the first time, all charging points along the dynamic section are buried below the road surface. This configuration allows installation in any location and provides a complete solution to the Tel Aviv Municipality's vision of efficiently electrifying transportation in the city without adding visual elements taking valuable space.

The pilot demonstrates the implementation of charging a bus fleet in an urban environment - enabling ongoing operation, reduced battery size, and charging of other vehicles using the same infrastructure. This demonstrates Electreon's unique ability to provide a commercial fleet solution that combines static charging at the terminal and dynamic charging while traveling.

Oren Ezer, CEO and Co-Founder of Electreon Wireless, commented, "Operating the bus in Tel Aviv is an extraordinary achievement that comes thanks to the hard work of our staff and the support of our exceptional partners. This is an event that brings a step closer, our vision to electrify the entire Tel Aviv bus fleet as well as other bus fleets throughout Israel and around the world, in a manner which is economical, environmental and innovative. "

About Electreon

Electreon, a global leader in Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer technology for charging all types of Electric Vehicles (EVs). The company accelerates the world's transition to electric transportation by leveraging existing road infrastructure with its proprietary wireless charging technology to eliminate range anxiety, lower total costs of EV ownership and reduce battery capacity - making it one of the most environmentally sustainable, scalable and compelling charging solutions available today.

For cities and fleet operators, Electreon offers a shared, invisible "Charging as a Service" platform enabling cost effective electrification of public, commercial and autonomous fleets with minimal batteries and smooth and continuous operation.

