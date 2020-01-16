Electric & Hybrid Light Vehicles World Industry Report, 2020-2034 - OEM Production Volumes, Market Trends, Technological Developments, Product Landscapes, Key Players

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric and Hybrid Light Vehicles Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global electric and hybrid light vehicle, major electric and hybrid light vehicle manufacturers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts out to 2034.



This global market study includes:

Production volumes (by OEM) for the global electric vehicle, mild hybrid, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid passenger car markets to 2034

Future volume drivers

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (within E-REV, BEV, Start-stop, mild hybrids, parallel/power-split hybrids, plug-in parallel hybrids)

Alternative fuels

Product landscapes (details of OEM model-level activity)

Electric and hybrid vehicle market size forecasts out to 2034 by region

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

You can use this report to:

Gain global insight into the electric and hybrid vehicles sector

Understand the size and scope of the market

Hear directly from leading electic and hybrid light vehicle companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this rapidly emerging area

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Pester analysis

Wells to wheels' carbon balance

Alternatives to electrification

Biodiesel



Ethanol



Future fuels conclusions



Hydrogen



Daimler (Mercedes-Benz) - fuel-cell vehicles





General Motors - fuel-cell vehicles





Honda - fuel-cell vehicles





Hydrogen market projections





Hyundai - fuel-cell vehicles





Toyota - fuel-cell vehicles



Natural gas and LPG

Electric trucks

Electric utility capacity

Electrified vehicle technology

Electric-drive vehicles



BEV





E-REV



Hybrids



Full (parallel or power-split') hybrids





Mild hybrids





Plug-in parallel hybrids





Start-stop systems

Forecasts

Forecast data



Advanced battery forecasts





Electric vehicle forecasts





Full hybrids forecast





Mild hybrid forecasts





48 volt mild hybrids





Plug-in hybrid forecasts





Production history of electrified vehicles





Battery electric vehicles







Full hybrid vehicles







Mild hybrid vehicles







PHEV/EREV vehicles



Forecast drivers



Battery cost projections





China





Fuel prices





Lithium-ion cell production capacity





Regional preferences





Regulation of carbon and other emissions





Vehicle costs, new financial models, and battery costs

Geopolitics of lithium

Loss of OEM control over core technology

Product landscape

Battery companies



A123 Systems, Inc.





AESC





Altair Nano Technologies





BAK





Blue Energy Co. Ltd.





BYD Auto





CALB





CBAK Energy Technology Inc





Continental AG





Deutsche ACCUmotive





Electrovaya





Enerdel





EnerSys





Enertech





E-One Moli Energy





Exide Technologies





Gotian Inc





GS Yuasa Corp





Hitachi Vehicle Energy Ltd





Johnson Controls Inc.





Johnson Matthey Battery Systems





K2 Energy Solutions





Kokam





Leclanche





LG Chem





Lifan





Lishen





Li-Tec





Lithium Americas





Lithium Energy Japan





Northvolt





Optimum Nano





Panasonic Corporation





Primearth EV Energy Co Ltd





Rexnamo Electro





Robert Bosch GmbH





Samsung SDI





SB LiMotive





SK Innovation





Solid Power





TerraE





Toshiba





Valence Technology



Electric vehicles



Group 1: In production





BMW - Mini







Coda







Daimler: Smart - Mercedes-Benz







General Motors electrics







Mitsubishi







Nissan







Renault







Subaru electrics







Tesla







Think







Volvo (Geely) - electric cars





Group 2: The cautious





Bollor Group







BYD







Fiat Chrysler Automobiles - electrics







Ford







Honda







Hyundai-Kia







Karma (was Fisker)







Mahindra Reva







NEVS (was Saab)







PSA Groupe







Tata







Toyota







VW Group electric vehicles







Audi electric vehicles









Porsche electric vehicles









SEAT electric vehicles









Skoda electic vehicles









Volkswagen electric vehicles





Group 3: The intenders





Aptera







Byton







Dongfeng-Nissan







Dyson







Faraday Future







Fisker Inc.







Heuliez







Jaguar Land Rover electrics







Lotus







Lucid







Magna







Mazda electric cars







Nio







Proton







Rivian







SAIC







Suzuki







Yamaha / Gordon Murray Design



Full hybrids



Full hybrid companies





Group 2: The second tier







BMW









BYD









Daimler (Mercedes-Benz)









Fiat Chrysler Automobiles - hybrids, plug-in hybrids









Ford









General Motors hybrids









Honda









Hyundai-Kia









Jaguar Land Rover hybrids









Mazda









Mitsubishi









Nissan









PSA Groupe









Volvo / Geely









VW Group hybrids









Audi











Bentley











Porsche











koda











Volkswagen







Group 3: The intenders







Changan









Renault









Saab









SAIC







Toyota







Higher capacity, lithium cells









Plug-in hybrids: 2012 Prius & others









Three Prius generations and other hybrids



Mild hybrids



Mild hybrid companies





BMW







Changan







Chery







General Motors mild hybrids







Honda







Hyundai-Kia







Mercedes-Benz







PSA Groupe







Subaru hybrids







Suzuki

