Electric & Hybrid Light Vehicles World Industry Report, 2020-2034 - OEM Production Volumes, Market Trends, Technological Developments, Product Landscapes, Key Players
Jan 16, 2020, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric and Hybrid Light Vehicles Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global electric and hybrid light vehicle, major electric and hybrid light vehicle manufacturers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts out to 2034.
This global market study includes:
- Production volumes (by OEM) for the global electric vehicle, mild hybrid, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid passenger car markets to 2034
- Future volume drivers
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (within E-REV, BEV, Start-stop, mild hybrids, parallel/power-split hybrids, plug-in parallel hybrids)
- Alternative fuels
- Product landscapes (details of OEM model-level activity)
- Electric and hybrid vehicle market size forecasts out to 2034 by region
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
You can use this report to:
- Gain global insight into the electric and hybrid vehicles sector
- Understand the size and scope of the market
- Hear directly from leading electic and hybrid light vehicle companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this rapidly emerging area
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Wells to wheels' carbon balance
- Alternatives to electrification
- Biodiesel
- Ethanol
- Future fuels conclusions
- Hydrogen
- Daimler (Mercedes-Benz) - fuel-cell vehicles
- General Motors - fuel-cell vehicles
- Honda - fuel-cell vehicles
- Hydrogen market projections
- Hyundai - fuel-cell vehicles
- Toyota - fuel-cell vehicles
- Natural gas and LPG
- Electric trucks
- Electric utility capacity
- Electrified vehicle technology
- Electric-drive vehicles
- BEV
- E-REV
- Hybrids
- Full (parallel or power-split') hybrids
- Mild hybrids
- Plug-in parallel hybrids
- Start-stop systems
- Forecasts
- Forecast data
- Advanced battery forecasts
- Electric vehicle forecasts
- Full hybrids forecast
- Mild hybrid forecasts
- 48 volt mild hybrids
- Plug-in hybrid forecasts
- Production history of electrified vehicles
- Battery electric vehicles
- Full hybrid vehicles
- Mild hybrid vehicles
- PHEV/EREV vehicles
- Forecast drivers
- Battery cost projections
- China
- Fuel prices
- Lithium-ion cell production capacity
- Regional preferences
- Regulation of carbon and other emissions
- Vehicle costs, new financial models, and battery costs
- Geopolitics of lithium
- Loss of OEM control over core technology
- Product landscape
- Battery companies
- A123 Systems, Inc.
- AESC
- Altair Nano Technologies
- BAK
- Blue Energy Co. Ltd.
- BYD Auto
- CALB
- CBAK Energy Technology Inc
- Continental AG
- Deutsche ACCUmotive
- Electrovaya
- Enerdel
- EnerSys
- Enertech
- E-One Moli Energy
- Exide Technologies
- Gotian Inc
- GS Yuasa Corp
- Hitachi Vehicle Energy Ltd
- Johnson Controls Inc.
- Johnson Matthey Battery Systems
- K2 Energy Solutions
- Kokam
- Leclanche
- LG Chem
- Lifan
- Lishen
- Li-Tec
- Lithium Americas
- Lithium Energy Japan
- Northvolt
- Optimum Nano
- Panasonic Corporation
- Primearth EV Energy Co Ltd
- Rexnamo Electro
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung SDI
- SB LiMotive
- SK Innovation
- Solid Power
- TerraE
- Toshiba
- Valence Technology
- Electric vehicles
- Group 1: In production
- BMW - Mini
- Coda
- Daimler: Smart - Mercedes-Benz
- General Motors electrics
- Mitsubishi
- Nissan
- Renault
- Subaru electrics
- Tesla
- Think
- Volvo (Geely) - electric cars
- Group 2: The cautious
- Bollor Group
- BYD
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles - electrics
- Ford
- Honda
- Hyundai-Kia
- Karma (was Fisker)
- Mahindra Reva
- NEVS (was Saab)
- PSA Groupe
- Tata
- Toyota
- VW Group electric vehicles
- Audi electric vehicles
- Porsche electric vehicles
- SEAT electric vehicles
- Skoda electic vehicles
- Volkswagen electric vehicles
- Group 3: The intenders
- Aptera
- Byton
- Dongfeng-Nissan
- Dyson
- Faraday Future
- Fisker Inc.
- Heuliez
- Jaguar Land Rover electrics
- Lotus
- Lucid
- Magna
- Mazda electric cars
- Nio
- Proton
- Rivian
- SAIC
- Suzuki
- Yamaha / Gordon Murray Design
- Full hybrids
- Full hybrid companies
- Group 2: The second tier
- BMW
- BYD
- Daimler (Mercedes-Benz)
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles - hybrids, plug-in hybrids
- Ford
- General Motors hybrids
- Honda
- Hyundai-Kia
- Jaguar Land Rover hybrids
- Mazda
- Mitsubishi
- Nissan
- PSA Groupe
- Volvo / Geely
- VW Group hybrids
- Audi
- Bentley
- Porsche
- koda
- Volkswagen
- Group 3: The intenders
- Changan
- Renault
- Saab
- SAIC
- Toyota
- Higher capacity, lithium cells
- Plug-in hybrids: 2012 Prius & others
- Three Prius generations and other hybrids
- Mild hybrids
- Mild hybrid companies
- BMW
- Changan
- Chery
- General Motors mild hybrids
- Honda
- Hyundai-Kia
- Mercedes-Benz
- PSA Groupe
- Subaru hybrids
- Suzuki
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a0eno9
