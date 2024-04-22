Electric AC Motors Market size is set to grow by USD 35.85 billion from 2023-2027, ABB Ltd., Addison Electric Inc. and Allied Motion Technologies Inc., and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric AC motors market size is estimated to grow by USD 35850.81 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 51%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Alternating Current (AC) Motors Market 2023-2027

Major Players in the Market

ABB Ltd., Addison Electric Inc., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Arc Systems Inc., BDI, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Lenze SE, Lunar Motors Pvt. Ltd., Nidec Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAS TT Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TAMAGAWA SEIKI Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp.

Analyst Review

The Electric AC Motors Market encompasses the production and sale of single-phase and three-phase AC motors, primarily used in HVAC systems, electric vehicles, and various electronic appliances. Key components of AC motors include the stator and rotor, often utilizing rare earth elements such as neodymium in neodymium magnets. Energy efficiency is a significant factor in market growth, with organizations like IEC and CEE setting standards for energy-efficient motors. Robotics technology and the Internet of Things are also driving demand, particularly in SMEs and manufacturing sectors. Additionally, additive manufacturing is revolutionizing motor production, offering increased efficiency and customization. Overall, the Electric AC Motors Market is a critical component of modern living standards and income levels, with applications ranging from heating, ventilating, cooling equipment, to motor vehicles.

Key Market Drivers

Challenges and Opportunities

Market Overview

The Electric AC Motors Market encompasses a range of technologies and applications. These motors, including induction motors and synchronous motors, play a crucial role in various sectors such as manufacturing, transportation, and energy. The market is driven by factors like increasing automation, growing demand for energy-efficient solutions, and technological advancements. The use of advanced materials and manufacturing processes, such as copper and rare earth magnets, contributes to the market's growth. Additionally, the integration of IoT and AI in motor control systems enhances their performance and efficiency. The market is expected to grow significantly due to these trends and the rising demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy systems.

