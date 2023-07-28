Electric AC Motors Market size to grow by USD 35,850.81 million from 2022 to 2027|APAC to contribute 51% to the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric AC motors market size is forecast to increase by USD 35850.81 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.48%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising factory automation and use of industrial robots, increasing demand for synchronous motors for energy efficiency, and increased interest in electric vehicles. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Alternating Current (AC) Motors Market

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., Addison Electric Inc., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Arc Systems Inc., BDI, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Lenze SE, Lunar Motors Pvt. Ltd., Nidec Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAS TT Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TAMAGAWA SEIKI Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.

Get a holistic overview of the electric AC motors market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Electric AC Motors Market - Segmentation Assessment

The electric AC motors market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (induction and synchronous), power output (integral and fractional), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the induction segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. One of the main reasons for the rapid growth of the induction segment in the global electric AC motors market is its cost advantage over synchronous motors. As induction motors have no commutator and brushes and have lower moving parts than synchronous motors, they are less expensive when compared to synchronous motors. Several applications of induction motors are oil and gas exploration tools, in-drill logging, in-drill measurement, tractor tools, rotary steering systems, formation testing tools, actuators, completion tools, and hydraulic pumps. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Electric AC Motors Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increasing factory automation and the use of industrial robots drive the global electric AC motors market growth during the forecast period. There is a rising need for high-precision production in a shorter time due to the growing demand for products across various industries, such as consumer electronics, healthcare, and automobiles. Some of the key automation and advancement of IoT and artificial intelligence (AI) in these industries have enabled the use of robots in manufacturing processes. Hence, such developments require the need for electric AC motors are positively impacting the market. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the global electric AC motors market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The rising focus on using energy-efficient motors is a key trend in the global electric AC motors market during the forecast period. Several governments across the world offer tax or financial incentives for programs that enhance energy efficiency. For instance, the US government provides several federal and state tax credits to encourage energy efficiency concepts in both businesses and homes. Thus the growing focus on energy efficiency is significantly fuelling the demand for AC electric motors in various applications. There is an increase in investments in EVs by many countries such as China, the UK, India, and Germany as conventional vehicles highly depend on fossil fuels such as gasoline and diesel which are leading to air pollution. Hence, such initiatives are positively impacting the market. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the global electric AC motors market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Limitations of power rating are a significant challenge hindering the growth of the global electric AC motors market during the forecast period. High-performance AC motor accessories require strong permanent magnets which are very expensive and hence add to the overall cost of manufacturing. The strong permanent magnets are manufactured from rare earth materials such as neodymium, whose prices tend to fluctuate due to their limited availability in some countries such as China and Australia. Furthermore, several incidences of trade wars in which China has limited the export of such rare metals which has significantly contributed to the huge supply and demand gap, which has influenced the neodymium prices. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the global electric motors accessories market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Electric AC Motors Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric AC motors market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the electric AC motors market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electric AC motors market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric AC motors market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The hyperspectral remote sensing market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 85.6 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (VNIR, SWIR, and thermal IWIR), application (agriculture and forestry, geology and mineral exploration, ecology, and disaster management), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing adoption of UAVs is driving market growth.

The air quality monitor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.99% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,998.11 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (indoor, outdoor, and wearable), end-user (government, commercial and residential, energy and pharmaceuticals, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing need to monitor indoor air quality in residential and commercial sectors is the key factor driving the growth of the global air quality monitor market.

Electric AC Motors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 35850.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.41 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Addison Electric Inc., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Arc Systems Inc., BDI, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Lenze SE, Lunar Motors Pvt. Ltd., Nidec Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAS TT Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TAMAGAWA SEIKI Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Power Output



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global electric alternating current (AC) motors market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global electric alternating current (ac) motors market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Power Output Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Power Output Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Induction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Induction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Induction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Induction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Induction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Synchronous - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Synchronous - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Synchronous - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Synchronous - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Synchronous - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Power Output

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Power Output - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Power Output - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Power Output

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Power Output



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Power Output

7.3 Integral - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Integral - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Integral - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Integral - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Integral - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Fractional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Fractional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Fractional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Fractional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Fractional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Power Output

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Power Output ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Power Output ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 111: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 115: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Arc Systems Inc.

Exhibit 118: Arc Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Arc Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Arc Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 121: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 126: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 127: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 129: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.8 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Nidec Corp.

Exhibit 144: Nidec Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Nidec Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Nidec Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Nidec Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Nidec Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Regal Rexnord Corp.

Exhibit 149: Regal Rexnord Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Regal Rexnord Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Regal Rexnord Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Regal Rexnord Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 153: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 SAS TT Electric

Exhibit 158: SAS TT Electric - Overview



Exhibit 159: SAS TT Electric - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: SAS TT Electric - Key offerings

12.15 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 161: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 162: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 164: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.16 Siemens AG

Exhibit 166: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 167: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 169: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.17 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 171: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Toshiba Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 174: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio