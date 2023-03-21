Electric actuators for marine and defense industry market size in US to Grow by USD 188.03 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increasing use of electric actuators in industrial robots and automation - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric actuators for marine and defense industry market size in US is estimated to increase by USD 188.03 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing use of electric actuators in industrial robots and automation. Product launches in the marine and defense industry are identified as the major trend in the market. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report - Request a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Electric Actuators for Marine and Defense Industry Market 2023-2027

Electric Actuators for Marine and Defense Industry Market in US – Vendor Analysis

A few prominent vendors that offer electric actuators for marine and defense industry in us in the market are:

AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers marine and defense industry electric actuators such as PROFOX PF-MX, PROFOX PF-M, and PROFOX PF-QX.

- The company offers marine and defense industry electric actuators such as PROFOX PF-MX, PROFOX PF-M, and PROFOX PF-QX. Bray International Inc. - The company offers marine and defense industry electric actuators such as series 70.

- The company offers marine and defense industry electric actuators such as series 70. Creative Motion Control - The company offers marine and defense industry electric actuators such as linear, gun elevation, and electric linear.

- The company offers marine and defense industry electric actuators such as linear, gun elevation, and electric linear. Curtiss Wright Corp. - The company offers marine and defense industry electric actuators such as FTX series, FT series, and KX series.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, trade tensions; and risk of recession competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Electric Actuators for Marine and Defense Industry Market in US - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (linear actuator and rotary actuator) and application (vehicle and equipment, industrial automation, and robotics).

The market growth in the linear actuator segment will be significant during the forecast period. Electric linear actuators can be reconfigured or reprogrammed to handle multiple applications. They provide precise control of speed, acceleration, position, and torque. Many such benefits have increased the use of linear actuators across a wide range of applications in various industries.

For insights on growth opportunities across various segments - Download a Sample Report

Electric Actuators for Marine and Defense Industry Market in US – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers –

The market is driven by the increasing use of electric actuators in industrial robots and automation. The use of automated solutions is increasing in the defense sector is increasing with technological advances, rising labor costs, and increasing competition. Also, the need for shorter product lifecycles and the demand for customization has created the need for robotics in the defense industry. The growing deployment of robots has subsequently increased the demand for electric actuators, which is driving the growth of the market.

Key Trends –

Product launches in the marine and defense industry are the major trend in the market. Vendors are focusing on new product launches to expand their presence and increase market shares. For instance, in January 2021, LINAK launched the world's first Electric Linear Actuator With IO-link for communication interfaces. Many such product launches by vendors are positively influencing the growth of the market in focus.

Major challenges –

High initial setup cost for end-users of electric actuators is a major challenge affecting the growth of the market. The capital required to setup electric actuators in the marine and defense industry is high compared to other alternatives such as pneumatic actuators and hydraulic actuators. For instance, the average cost of an electric actuator ranges between USD 100 and USD 2,000, depending on the design and features. This increases the cost of setup. Hence, enterprises opt for substitute products, which hinders the growth of the market.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report.

What are the key data covered in this electric actuators for marine and defense industry market in US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric actuators for marine and defense industry market in US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the electric actuators for marine and defense industry market in US and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electric actuators for marine and defense industry market across US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric actuators for marine and defense industry market vendors in US

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The electric actuators market size is expected to increase by USD 3.96 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24%. The market is segmented by end-user (automotive industry, water and wastewater industry, marine industry, aerospace and defense industry, and others), type (linear actuators and rotary actuators), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, South America ).

size is expected to increase by from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24%. The market is segmented by end-user (automotive industry, water and wastewater industry, marine industry, aerospace and defense industry, and others), type (linear actuators and rotary actuators), and geography (APAC, , , MEA, ). The damper actuators market size is expected to increase by USD 628.67 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.5%. The market is segmented by end-user (commercial, residential, and industrial), type (non-spring return damper actuator and spring return damper actuator), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Electric Actuators for Marine and Defense Industry Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 188.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.5 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AMETEK Inc., Arkwin Industries Inc., AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG, Bray International Inc., Creative Motion Control, Curtiss Wright Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Kyntronics Inc., LINAK AS, Moog Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rotork Plc, Schlumberger Ltd., TAMAGAWA SEIKI Co. Ltd., Thomson Industries Inc., TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd., Ultra Motion LLC, Venture Mfg Co., and Triumph Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Electric actuators market for marine and defense industry in US 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Electric actuators market for marine and defense industry in US 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Linear Actuator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Linear Actuator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Linear Actuator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Linear Actuator - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Linear Actuator - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Rotary Actuator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Rotary Actuator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Rotary Actuator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Rotary Actuator - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Rotary Actuator - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Vehicle and equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Vehicle and equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Vehicle and equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Vehicle and equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Vehicle and equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Industrial automation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Industrial automation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Industrial automation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Industrial automation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Industrial automation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Robotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Robotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Robotics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Robotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Robotics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 56: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 57: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 58: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 59: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 60: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 61: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 62: AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 63: AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 64: AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

11.4 Bray International Inc.

Exhibit 65: Bray International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Bray International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 67: Bray International Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Creative Motion Control

Exhibit 68: Creative Motion Control - Overview



Exhibit 69: Creative Motion Control - Product / Service



Exhibit 70: Creative Motion Control - Key offerings

11.6 Curtiss Wright Corp.

Exhibit 71: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Curtiss Wright Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 75: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 78: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 80: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 83: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 LINAK AS

Exhibit 85: LINAK AS - Overview



Exhibit 86: LINAK AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: LINAK AS - Key offerings

11.10 Moog Inc.

Exhibit 88: Moog Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Moog Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Moog Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Moog Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 92: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Rotork Plc

Exhibit 97: Rotork Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: Rotork Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Rotork Plc - Key news



Exhibit 100: Rotork Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Rotork Plc - Segment focus

11.13 Schlumberger Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Schlumberger Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Schlumberger Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Schlumberger Ltd. - Segment focus

11.14 TAMAGAWA SEIKI Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 107: TAMAGAWA SEIKI Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: TAMAGAWA SEIKI Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: TAMAGAWA SEIKI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.15 Thomson Industries Inc.

Exhibit 110: Thomson Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Thomson Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Thomson Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11.16 TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 113: TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.17 Venture Mfg Co.

Exhibit 116: Venture Mfg Co. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Venture Mfg Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Venture Mfg Co. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio