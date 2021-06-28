Electric Actuators Market to grow by $ 3.96 billion during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports
Jun 28, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric actuators market has the potential to grow by USD 3.96 billion during 2021-2025, accelerating at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The electric actuators market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for commercial and defense aircraft, the increasing use of electric actuators in industrial robots and automation, and the growing demand for smart actuators is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the risk from faulty and loosely insulated electric actuators and their malfunctions will impede the market growth.
Electric Actuators Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the electric actuators market segmentation by end-user, the automotive industry segment will have significant growth during the forecast period. The automotive segment offers stainable growth opportunities to market vendors to improve business efficiency.
Electric Actuators Market: Geographic Landscape
Based on the geographic analysis, about 32% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The electric actuators market in APAC will have considerable growth during the forecast period. The market can be attributed to the increasing use of electric actuators in industrial robots and automation. China and Japan are the key markets for electric actuators in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- ABB Ltd.
- Curtiss-Wright Corp.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Co.
- LINAK AS
- Moog Inc.
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Rotork Plc
- Siemens AG
- SMC Corp.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional level segments
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Market trends, drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations
- Strategic business recommendations for the new entrants
- Vendor profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Water and wastewater industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Marine industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aerospace and defense industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Linear actuators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rotary actuators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
