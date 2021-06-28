Electric Actuators Market to grow by $ 3.96 billion during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The electric actuators market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for commercial and defense aircraft, the increasing use of electric actuators in industrial robots and automation, and the growing demand for smart actuators is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the risk from faulty and loosely insulated electric actuators and their malfunctions will impede the market growth.

Electric Actuators Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the electric actuators market segmentation by end-user, the automotive industry segment will have significant growth during the forecast period. The automotive segment offers stainable growth opportunities to market vendors to improve business efficiency.

Electric Actuators Market: Geographic Landscape

Based on the geographic analysis, about 32% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The electric actuators market in APAC will have considerable growth during the forecast period. The market can be attributed to the increasing use of electric actuators in industrial robots and automation. China and Japan are the key markets for electric actuators in APAC.

Companies Covered:

ABB Ltd.

Curtiss-Wright Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

LINAK AS

Moog Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Rotork Plc

Siemens AG

SMC Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Water and wastewater industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Marine industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aerospace and defense industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Linear actuators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rotary actuators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

