Electric Aircraft Market Size to Grow by USD 6.44 Bn| 44% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Electric Aircraft Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Airbus SE

Bye Aerospace Inc.

DBT Aero Inc.

Delorean Aerospace LLC

DIGISKY srl

E-PROPS

Equator Aircraft AS

Evektor spol. sro

Eviation Aircraft

Gust Inc.

Joby Aviation Inc.

Lilium GmbH

PIPISTREL doo

Schempp-Hirth Flugzeug-Vertriebs GmbH

Siemens AG

The Boeing Co.

Volta Volare

Watt Flight

Wright Electric

Zunum Aero

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 44% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for electric aircraft. This region's market will grow faster than those in South America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

The adoption of electric aircraft has been aided by harsh penalties for violating strict noise laws, which will help the electric aircraft market grow in North America over the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, Germany, Canada, and Australia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Electric Aircraft Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The hybrid segment's market share of electric aircraft will expand significantly. In a hybrid aircraft, both conventional and electric power systems work together to maximize the aircraft's performance characteristics. In the next years, this will be the driving force behind the market expansion in this area. Furthermore, Siemens and Pipistrel cooperated to develop Hypstair, a hybrid powertrain that will help the market grow even more.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growing need for clean and quiet aircraft is one of the primary reasons driving the global electric aircraft market. Another trend that is likely to have a favorable. impact on the industry in the projected period is the use of sophisticated techniques for aircraft manufacturing. However, one of the major roadblocks to the worldwide electric aircraft market's expansion is the current battery technology's limits.

Customize Your Report

Electric Aircraft Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Airbus SE, Bye Aerospace Inc., DBT Aero Inc., Delorean Aerospace LLC, DIGISKY srl, E-PROPS, Equator Aircraft AS, Evektor spol. sro, Eviation Aircraft, Gust Inc., Joby Aviation Inc., Lilium GmbH, PIPISTREL doo, Schempp-Hirth Flugzeug-Vertriebs GmbH, Siemens AG, The Boeing Co., Volta Volare, Watt Flight, Wright Electric, and Zunum Aero Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 All electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on All electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on All electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on All electric - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on All electric - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Airbus SE

Exhibit 89: Airbus SE - Overview



Exhibit 90: Airbus SE - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Airbus SE - Key news



Exhibit 92: Airbus SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Airbus SE - Segment focus

10.4 Bye Aerospace Inc.

Exhibit 94: Bye Aerospace Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Bye Aerospace Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Bye Aerospace Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Delorean Aerospace LLC

Exhibit 97: Delorean Aerospace LLC - Overview



Exhibit 98: Delorean Aerospace LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Delorean Aerospace LLC - Key offerings

10.6 DIGISKY srl

Exhibit 100: DIGISKY srl - Overview



Exhibit 101: DIGISKY srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: DIGISKY srl - Key offerings

10.7 Evektor spol. sro

Exhibit 103: Evektor spol. sro - Overview



Exhibit 104: Evektor spol. sro - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Evektor spol. sro - Key offerings

10.8 Gust Inc.

Exhibit 106: Gust Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Gust Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Gust Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Lilium GmbH

Exhibit 109: Lilium GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 110: Lilium GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Lilium GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 PIPISTREL doo

Exhibit 112: PIPISTREL doo - Overview



Exhibit 113: PIPISTREL doo - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: PIPISTREL doo - Key offerings

10.11 The Boeing Co.

Exhibit 115: The Boeing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 116: The Boeing Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: The Boeing Co. - Key news



Exhibit 118: The Boeing Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: The Boeing Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Wright Electric

Exhibit 120: Wright Electric - Overview



Exhibit 121: Wright Electric - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Wright Electric - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

