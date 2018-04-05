Electric Aircraft Market Worth 121.8 Million USD by 2023

According to the new market research report on the "Electric Aircraft Market by Aircraft Type (Ultralight Aircraft, Light Jet), Component (Battery, Electric Motor), Technology (Hybrid and All Electric), Range (Less than 500 Km and More than 500 Km), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 99.3 Million in 2018 to USD 121.8 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.17% from 2018 to 2023. Low cost of ownership of electric aircraft and advantages of electric aircraft over traditional aircraft are driving the electric aircraft market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 66 market data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 111 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Electric Aircraft Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electric-aircraft-market-52646445.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



Based on range, the less than 500 km segment is projected to lead the electric aircraft market during the forecast period

Based on the range, the less than 500 km segment is expected to lead the electric aircraft market during the forecast period. Aircraft can achieve higher range with the introduction of advanced and high capacity batteries in the market. As a result, the electric aircraft with increased range were launched for commercial use. The ultralight electric aircraft available in the market mostly have range from 0 to 500 km. These aircraft are used for recreational and training purposes.

Based on component, the battery segment of the electric aircraft market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on component, the battery segment of the electric aircraft market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Batteries and other storage devices can be installed in the primary structure of the electric aircraft; most electric powered aircraft use lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are economic and can be scaled to build larger systems of several hundred kWh energy's capacity.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=52646445

The Europe region is expected to lead the electric aircraft market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023

The Europe region is expected to lead the electric aircraft market during the forecast period. The aircraft industry in Europe is aiming to use new advanced materials, such as gamma-titanium aluminides and single crystals, with improved mechanical properties, these advanced engines help aircraft reduce its fuel consumption, carbon emissions, and noise pollution.

Major companies profiled in the electric aircraft market report are PC Aero (Germany), Pipistrel (Italy), Lilium (Germany), Alisport SRL (Italy), and Schempp-Hirth (Germany).

Know more about the Electric Aircraft Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electric-aircraft-market-52646445.html



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/aerospace-defence

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets