Electric All-Terrain Vehicle and Utility-Terrain Vehicle Market to Reach above $3,845 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the electric all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility-terrain vehicle (UTV) market was around $708 million in 2021, which will reach above $3,845 million by 2030, at a mammoth growth rate of approximately 21% in the years to come. The growth is reinforced by the increasing acceptance of adventurous and fun sports and activities, the low noise emissions and low ownership costs of these automobiles, and their increasing use by militaries.

Two-seater variations of quad bikes are the most-widely sold UTVs, with an approximately 50% market share in 2021; their sales will advance at a rate of about 21% till 2030. Two-seaters are generally purchased owing to their adaptability and great value. These vehicles can be ridden solo and in tandem and utilized for fun riding, conveying cargo and passengers, and towing purposes.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/electric-all-terrain-vehicle-utility-terrain-vehicle/report-sample

UTVs have the larger revenue share in 2021 in the electric ATV and UTV market, and this category will grow at a rate of above 22% in the near future, majorly because UTVs are more powerful and swifter. Because of their capability to carry goods, along with navigating trying terrain, UTVs are becoming increasingly popular among ranchers, farmers, and hunters. These vehicles are also common at universities, where they are generally employed for commuting, ferrying athletes and sports, and other simple jobs.

Outdoor recreational applications had an about 50% revenue share in the electric ATV and UTV market in 2021, and this category will grow at a CAGR of above 20% in the years to come. This can be credited to the increase in ATV riding activities as a form of outdoor recreation, predominantly in the developed regions. Europe and North America, which are seeing a rise in the usable income and living standards, are home to varying terrain, ranches and farms, and unpaved roads.

Browse detailed report on Electric ATV and UTV Market Size and Demand Forecast Report, 2030

Electric ATVs and UTVs are also popular for agricultural activities, mainly in hilly terrain. Being completely electric, they produce lesser noise compared to non-electric vehicles and almost no emissions. They support farmers in surveying fields, supervising field crews, inspecting livestock and crops, plowing fields, and transporting machinery, produce, and supplies.

The electric ATV and UTV market in North America generated the highest revenue, of about $458 million, in 2021. This is mainly credited to the acceptance of adventure sports and the presence of market stalwarts manufacturing and marketing quad bikes. Furthermore, government bodies in North America have augmented the investment for the construction of cross-country trails, in an effort to boost outdoor tourism and improve the adventure sports offerings in North America.

Global Electric ATV and UTV Market Report Coverage

By Product Type

All-Terrain Vehicle

Utility-Terrain Vehicle

By Application

Sports

Recreation

Agriculture and Utility

Military and Defense

By Electric Energy Storage

Battery

Fuel cell

Ultra Capacitor

By Energy Storage Capacity

Up to 48V

48V to 72V

More than 72V

By Seating Capacity

One-Seater

Two-Seater

More than Two-Seater

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

LATAM

Brazil



Mexico

MEA

Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2025

Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030

Electric Bus Charging Station Market Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2025

Bike Sharing Market Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2025

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence