Electric And Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Market to grow by USD 12.1 Mn by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Airbus SE., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc.- Technavio

120 Pages report segments the electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion system market by

Technology (Hybrid powertrain and All-electric powertrain) and Geography (Europe,

North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest report on the electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion system market projects a growth of USD 12.1 million. The market will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.03% with Y-O-Y growth of 5.56%. 46% of the market growth will originate from Europe.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric and Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Market 2022-2026

Electric And Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Market: Major Growth Dynamics

The electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion system market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Growing demand for light and ultralight electric aircraft

High contributions from startups toward the development of electric aircraft

Performance benefits over conventional power aircraft

One of the main market trends driving the growth of the electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion system market is the employment of innovative techniques for aircraft construction. The aircraft manufacturing business aims to make airplanes lighter overall while retaining or even increasing their maximum load-carrying capability. Thus, the primary reason airplane makers choose lightweight composites is the necessity to design and create high-performance aircraft within a weight limitation.

Electric And Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Airbus SE: The company offers electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion systems such as Airbus E Fan X.

The company offers electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion systems such as Airbus E Fan X. General Electric Co.: The company offers electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion systems such as CT7 9B turboprop.

The company offers electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion systems such as CT7 turboprop. Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion systems such as DENSO Electric Aircraft Motors.

The company offers electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion systems such as DENSO Electric Aircraft Motors. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.: The company offers electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion systems, namely CityAirbus.

The company offers electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion systems, namely CityAirbus. Lockheed Martin Corp.: The company offers electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion systems such as VX4 electric aircraft.

Reasons to Buy Electric And Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion system market across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric and hybrid aircraft propulsion system market vendors

Electric And Hybrid Aircraft Propulsion System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.03% Market growth 2022-2026 $12.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.56 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Germany, and Slovenia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbus SE, Bye Aerospace, Cranfield Aerospace Solutions Ltd., Elektra Solar GmbH, Eviation Aircraft, General Electric Co., GKN Aerospace Services Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lange Aviation GmbH, Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., MagniX, PIPISTREL doo, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Rotex Electric, Safran SA, Siemens AG, The Boeing Co., and Joby Aviation Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

