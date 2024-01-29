Electric And Hydraulic Vehicle Winch Market in Europe Size to Grow by USD 513.72 million, Market Share, Trends, Major Players - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric and hydraulic vehicle winch market in Europe is set to grow by USD 513.72 million between 2023 and 2028, and register a CAGR of  6.27%, according to Technavio's latest research report estimates. The report is segmented by type, application, and geography. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The development of lightweight, portable winches is a primary trend in the market. Automotive winch systems come in diverse configurations tailored to specific towing applications, considering factors such as required towing force and the type of vehicle they are installed on. In efforts to enhance the versatility of these winch systems for towing activities, designers and manufacturers are introducing portable winches. 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric and Hydraulic Vehicle Winch Market in Europe 2024-2028
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BPE Holdings Ltd., Columbus McKinnon Corp., Dana SAC UK Ltd, DELTA Hijswerktuigen, DRAGON WINCH, Friedrich Koster GmbH, Gebuwin BV, Goodwinch Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Ironman 4X4 Pty Ltd., LKQ Corp., Marotechniek BV, Naust Marine ehf., PLANETA Hebetechnik GmbH, Powerwinch, Red Winches Ltd., Rotzler Holding GmbH Co. KG, Rydam Universal Ltd., Sepson AB, and Thern Inc. are some of the major participants. Although the Availability of affordable winches with good quality and quick installation | Growing market for SUVs and pickup trucks in European automotive industry | Increasing demand for winches for use in LCVs will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, companies must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • Type 
    • Electric Vehicle
    • Hydraulic Vehicle
  • Application 
    • Automotive
    • Industrial
    • Marine
    • Others
  • Geography 
    • Europe

The growth by the electric vehicle segment is significant during the forecast period. An Electric Vehicle (EV) segment refers to a category of vehicles propelled by electronic traction motors and powered by batteries. These battery-powered vehicles can either feature self-contained systems with a built-in battery, solar panels, or an electric generator that converts fuel to electricity. 

  • The growing market for SUVs and pickup trucks in European automotive industry drives the growth.
  • Regulatory challenges due to growing transportation of vehicles is a major challenge hindering the growth

  • CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assis growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of players

Applications

Electric and hydraulic vehicle winches find diverse applications, notably in off-road vehicles such as ATVs (All-Terrain Vehicles) for recovery purposes. These winches, equipped for various tasks like vehicle recovery, utility functions, and heavy-duty operations, are crucial automotive accessories. In the European automotive industry, the demand for winches has driven trends, fostering a competitive landscape with notable winch manufacturers. The European Union regulations influence safety standards and certifications for winches, aligning with environmental impact studies. The growth drivers in aftermarket sales, OEM integration, and the increasing popularity of portable and industrial winches.

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentation by Type

7 Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

