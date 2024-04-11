Electric Bike Company Partners with Oyster to Provide Point-of-Sale Insurance

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster, an embedded insurance platform for commerce, has announced its partnership with Electric Bike Company to provide seamless insurance to customers at the point-of-purchase. This collaboration aims to provide peace of mind to Electric Bike Company's riders by offering specialized coverage tailored to their unique needs.

As the demand for electric bikes continues to surge, Electric Bike Company recognizes the importance of ensuring the safety and security of its riders. By teaming up with Oyster, known for its technology platform for integrating tailored insurance solutions, Electric Bike Company is committed to delivering an unparalleled customer experience.

With this partnership, Electric Bike Company customers can now benefit from comprehensive insurance coverage designed specifically for electric bike enthusiasts, from theft protection to coverage for crash damages to liability.

"We are excited to be partnering with Oyster to give our customers 'Peace of Mind' when riding their bikes and making sure that if anything happens to them or their bike, that they have full coverage to support them." said Blake Garcia, Sales and Customer Service Director of Electric Bike Company.

"Electric Bike Company is well-known for their innovative brand and customizable models in the micromobility industry, and we're thrilled to partner with them to elevate their brand experience with embedded insurance." said Vic Yeh, CEO of Oyster.

About Oyster

Oyster is an insurance technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of insurance products and services for consumers and merchants. Merchants use Oyster to offer insurance to consumers at the point-of-sale, manage business insurance, and improve operational efficiency with software toolings. Consumers use Oyster to obtain personal insurance in a seamless purchase journey and manage their policies in one stop.

About Electric Bike Company

Electric Bike Company is committed to delivering the world's finest custom-built electric cruisers in the USA. By employing local bike builders, utilizing the highest quality parts, and ensuring every bike is inspected and tested in our factory, we guarantee your bike will arrive at your door fully assembled. We stand behind our products with a 100% no-questions-asked guarantee.

