Electric Bike Market Size Worth USD 46.04 Billion by 2026 | E-Bike Industry Share Expect to Rise at 24.5%, Says Fortune Business Insights™

PUNE, India, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market size is projected to reach USD 46.04 billion by the end of 2026. Recent advancements in lithium-ion batteries will contribute to market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Global Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Propulsion Type (Pedal Assist, Throttle), By Battery Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion, Nickle Metal Hydride, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026," the market was worth USD 7.68 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

E-Bike Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Electric bikes are gaining rapid popularity across the world primarily accounting to the fact that they cater to environment-friendly needs. The advancements in parts of electric bike such as batteries, motors, and performances will fuel the demand for the product. The increasing concerns surrounding warming have created the need for sustainable products that can generate optimum efficacies. The increasing prices of conventional fuel have contributed to the rising adoption of electric bikes across the world. The increasing investment in the research and development of zero-emission bikes will aid the growth of the market in the coming years.

Browse Detailed Summary of E-Bike Market Research Report with TOC, Tables and Figures: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/electric-e-bike-market-102022

List of the leading companies that are operating in the global electric bike (E-bike) market are;

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Energica Motor Company

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Accell Group N.V

Derby Cycle Holding Gmbh

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd

Panasonic Corp

Bionx International Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Prodeco Technologies LLC

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd

Trek Bicycle Corporation

SHIMANO INC.

Pedego Electric Bikes

Revolt Motors

Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

Request a Sample Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electric-e-bike-market-102022

Research Overview:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Electric Bike Market. It highlights the latest product launches and recent innovations in the market and states their impact on the growth of the market. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Product Launches to Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The increasing investment in the development of newer products have yielded a few exceptional products in recent years. Moreover, contributions from government organizations and strict regulations regarding environmental pollution will lead to a widespread adoption of electric bikes. In April 2017, Energica announced the launch of two new high performance motorcycles. The products possess improved torque and power capabilities. In March 2019, Giant Manufacturing announced the launch of a new premium bike showroom in Mumbai. The growing demand for electric bike across the country will aid the growth of the market in this region. The report identifies a few of the leading products of recent times and gauges their impact on the global market.

Asia Pacific Currently Dominates the Market; Increasing Awareness Regarding Environmental Pollution to Aid Growth

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific currently accounts for a dominant market share. The constantly rising population and the demand for environment-friendly products will contribute to the growth of the market. China holds 70% of the electric bike market share in Asia Pacific. Moreover, strict emission norms will aid the growth of the regional market. As of 2018, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 6.49 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years.

Order a Single User License Copy of Electric Bike Market Research Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102022

Major Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships



Distributors Analysis



Growth and Penetration Analysis



Porter's Five Forces Analysis



PEST Analysis



Vendor Landscape

Global E-Bike Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Propulsion Type



Pedal Assist





Throttle



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Battery Type



Lead Acid





Lithium-Ion





Nickel-Metal Hydride





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country



North America





Europe





Asia pacific

pacific



Rest of the World

TOC Continued…!

Request for Customization https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/electric-e-bike-market-102022

Have a Look at Related Market Insights:

Electric Bus Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle), and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026

Electric Vehicle Telematics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (embedded, retrofitted), By Market (OEMs, aftermarket), By Application (safety & security, entertainment, information & navigation, diagnostics, others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026

Electric Vehicle Battery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Lead Acid Battery, Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery, Lithium-Ion Battery, Others), By Vehicle Type (PHEV, BEV, HEV), and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026

Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), and Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Connected Car Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service(mobility, telematics, infotainment, driver assistance), By Connectivity (embedded, tethered, integrated), By Vehicle (passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle), and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026

Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Powertrain, Braking Systems, Body Electronics, Adas, Infotainment), By Vehicle (Passenger, LCV, HCV, Electric Vehicle), and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025

Automotive Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), Others), By Power Rating (Below 100 kW, 100 – 200 kW, Above 200 kW), By Vehicles (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Bus, Trucks), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Automotive Sensors Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Sensor Type (Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Speed Sensor, Position Sensor, Others), By Application Type (Powertrain, Chassis, Exhaust, ADAS, and Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Automotive Radar Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Range (short-range, medium-range, long-range), By Application (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward-Collision Warning System (FCWS), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Intelligent Parking Assistance), and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK : +44-2071-939123

APAC : +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs

Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/electric-e-bike-market-9542

SOURCE Fortune Business Insights