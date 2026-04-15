Electric Boats Market worth $10.60 billion in 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the electric boats market is projected to grow from USD 4.39 billion in 2026 to USD 10.60 billion in 2031 at a CAGR of 19.2%.

Browse 240 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Electric Boats Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Electric Boats Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.39 billion

USD 4.39 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 10.60 billion

USD 10.60 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 19.2%

Methanol Engines Market Trends & Insights:

The electric boats market is growing due to increasing use of electric propulsion in recreational, commercial, and patrol boats to reduce fuel use and operating costs. Improvements in battery capacity, development of hybrid systems, and integration of solar energy will facilitate the expansion of operational range and promote the adoption of electric propulsion on boats of all sizes. Adoption is also supported by rising demand for quieter operations and use in urban waterways and regulated areas.

By end use, the commercial boats segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period due to high fuel costs and fixed routes which make electric boats more cost-effective for daily operations.

By boat size, the <20 feet segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as smaller boats require less battery capacity, making electrification easier and more affordable.

By power source, the battery-powered Boats segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as improvements in battery cost, safety and charging are making battery systems more practical.

By Region, Europe is expected to accounted for a 29.1% of market share in 2026. Driven by strict emission rules and government funding are pushing operators to adopt electric boats.

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The market is expanding as demand rises for quieter, smoother boat operations, particularly in tourism and on inland waterways. Electric boats are becoming a better option in many protected areas where engine-powered boats face restrictions.

The electric boats market is also driven by fluctuating fuel prices, which make operating costs uncertain, especially for ferries and tour boats. Electric propulsion helps reduce this dependence on fuel, provides more stable operating expenses, and, over time, is usually more cost-effective.

By boat power, the <5 kW segment is expected to account for a prominent market share throughout the forecast period.

The <5 kW segment is expected to hold the largest share of the electric boats market, mainly due to the increasing use of small boats with a power range of <5 kW, such as dinghies and tenders, in short-distance leisure applications. For these use cases, high-power boats are not required. Also, small boats are simpler, need smaller batteries, and have lower upfront costs. With more compact electric outboard motors available now, this segment is seeing steady demand.

By boat type, the commercial boats segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Commercial boats are expected to be the fastest-growing segment as more operators seek to reduce fuel costs and comply with stricter emission rules. Passenger ferries, tour boats, water taxis, and inland vessels are slowly shifting toward electric propulsion. At the same time, improved battery performance and the increasing use of hybrid systems are making it easier for operators to navigate this transition.

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Europe to be fastest-growing market for electric boats during forecast period

The European electric boats industry is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period, mainly due to a strong push toward cleaner marine transport. Investments in electric ferries, inland vessels, and tourism boats are also increasing across the region. On top of that, government decarbonization targets and ongoing marina electrification are supporting the shift. Continuous innovation from local boatbuilders and propulsion companies is also accelerating market growth.

Brunswick Corporation (US), Groupe Beneteau (France), Arc Boat Company (US), Candela Technology AB (Sweden), and AZIMUT | BENETTI GROUP (Italy) are the major players in the electric boats companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

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