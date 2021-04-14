Electric Breast Pumps Market to grow by USD 276.75 Million and Record a CAGR of almost 8%|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Apr 14, 2021, 09:20 ET
NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has monitored the electric breast pumps market in its latest market research report. The market is poised to garner USD 276.75 million and accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. This healthcare equipment report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the electric breast pumps market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?
The closed system type is the leading segment in the market.
- What is the major driver in the market?
Rising technological advancements and product innovations is the major driver for the market's growth.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
AceWin Co. Ltd., Albert Hohlkorper GmbH & Co. KG, Ameda Inc., Ardo medical AG, Babybelle Asia Ltd., DR TRUST, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Medela AG, Pigeon Corp. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the increase of women in the workforce. However, alternatives to breast milk will impede the market growth.
- How big is the North American market?
44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AceWin Co. Ltd. , Albert Hohlkorper GmbH & Co. KG, Ameda Inc., Ardo medical AG, Babybelle Asia Ltd., DR TRUST, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Medela AG, and Pigeon Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase of women in the workforce will offer immense growth opportunities, the alternatives to breast milk are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this electric breast pumps market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Electric Breast Pumps Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The electric breast pumps market is segmented as below:
- Type
o Closed System
o Open System
- Geography
o North America
o Europe
o Asia
o ROW
Electric Breast Pumps Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electric breast pumps market report covers the following areas:
- Electric Breast Pumps Market Size
- Electric Breast Pumps Market Trends
- Electric Breast Pumps Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies technological advancements and product innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the electric breast pump market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Electric Breast Pumps Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electric breast pumps market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electric breast pumps market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electric breast pumps market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric breast pump market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Closed system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Open system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AceWin Co. Ltd.
- Albert Hohlkorper GmbH & Co. KG
- Ameda Inc.
- Ardo medical AG
- Babybelle Asia Ltd.
- DR TRUST
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Lansinoh Laboratories Inc.
- Medela AG
- Pigeon Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
