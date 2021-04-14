Electric Breast Pumps Market to grow by USD 276.75 Million and Record a CAGR of almost 8%|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download a FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the electric breast pumps market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The closed system type is the leading segment in the market.

What is the major driver in the market?

Rising technological advancements and product innovations is the major driver for the market's growth.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8%.

Who are the top players in the market?

AceWin Co. Ltd., Albert Hohlkorper GmbH & Co. KG, Ameda Inc., Ardo medical AG, Babybelle Asia Ltd., DR TRUST, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Medela AG, Pigeon Corp. are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increase of women in the workforce. However, alternatives to breast milk will impede the market growth.

How big is the North American market?

44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AceWin Co. Ltd. , Albert Hohlkorper GmbH & Co. KG, Ameda Inc., Ardo medical AG, Babybelle Asia Ltd., DR TRUST, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Medela AG, and Pigeon Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase of women in the workforce will offer immense growth opportunities, the alternatives to breast milk are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this electric breast pumps market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Electric Breast Pumps Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The electric breast pumps market is segmented as below:

Type

o Closed System

o Open System

Geography

o North America

o Europe

o Asia

o ROW

Electric Breast Pumps Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electric breast pumps market report covers the following areas:

Electric Breast Pumps Market Size

Electric Breast Pumps Market Trends

Electric Breast Pumps Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies technological advancements and product innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the electric breast pump market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.



Electric Breast Pumps Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric breast pumps market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric breast pumps market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric breast pumps market across North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW

, , , and ROW Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric breast pump market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Closed system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Open system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AceWin Co. Ltd.

Albert Hohlkorper GmbH & Co. KG

Ameda Inc.

Ardo medical AG

Babybelle Asia Ltd.

DR TRUST

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lansinoh Laboratories Inc.

Medela AG

Pigeon Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

