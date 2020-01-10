Electric Bus Market Outlook and Projections, Worldwide, 2019-2027
DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Bus Market by Propulsion Type (BEV, PHEV, and FCEV), Application (Intercity and Intra-city), Consumer Segment (Fleet Operators and Government), Range, Length of Bus, Power Output, Battery Capacity, Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric bus market, by volume, is estimated to be 136,537 units in 2019. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.2% to reach 934,717 units by 2027.
The electric bus market comprises major manufacturers such as BYD (China), Yutong (China), Proterra (US), VDL Groep (Netherlands), and AB Volvo (Sweden).
Increasing focus of countries on electrification of their public transport fleets and increasing awareness toward ecofriendly vehicles are the significant growth drivers which have led the global electric bus market
The advancements in battery pack technologies and electric powertrains are some of the major factors driving the growth of the electric bus and coach market. Many countries are focusing on electrification of their mass transit solutions, especially buses and coaches. Factors such as rise in pollution and environmental hazards, stringent government regulations, and stiff competition have compelled automotive OEMs to make fuel-efficient and environment-friendly buses.
Large volumes of electric buses used in public transport is likely to propel the growth of the 9-14m segment during the forecast period
In the electric bus market, by length of bus, the 9-14 m segment is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period in terms of volume. The 9-14 m segment is dominating the electric bus segment due to the large volumes of electric passenger buses used in public transport fleet. Most of the public transport fleets, especially in China, which accounts for almost 99% of the market have electric buses that are 9-14 m in length. Also, many of the leading OEMs such as BYD, Proterra, and Yutong have been providing electric buses in the 9-14 m length range. Countries that are planning to replace existing public fleets with electric ones are considering electric buses of the same lengths as well.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific region is the largest electric bus market in the world. It comprises some of the fastest developing and developed economies in the world. The growth in the region can be attributed to the dominance of the Chinese market and the presence of leading OEMs in the country as well, resulting in exponential growth of the Asia Pacific electric bus and coach market. The favorable regulations for electric buses, availability of electric and electronics components, and rapidly growing charging infrastructure are projected to boost the electric bus market in the region.
Middle East & Africa bus market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period
The Middle East & Africa, which includes Egypt, South Africa, and UAE, is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for electric mass transit solutions, renowned OEMs expanding in the region, and government support are factors driving the Middle East & Africa electric bus market.
For instance, in November 2019, Egypt's Arab Organisation for Industrialisation (AOI) started its first smart electric bus in the country with the help of Shanghai Wanxiang Group, China. Also, in May 2019, Foton Motor signed an agreement with Egypt's Military Production Ministry to manufacture more than 2,000 electric buses in the country over the next four years.
Middle East & Africa has become a key region for OEMs to explore, as major countries in the Middle East & Africa, such as Egypt, Africa, and UAE, have high demand for public transport due to the increasing number of tourists visiting these countries. Thus, governments are planning to replace the existing public transport with more efficient and emission-free public transport because of emission concerns.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Electric Bus Market
4.2 Electric Bus Market Growth Rate, By Region
4.3 Electric Bus Market, By Consumer Segment
4.4 Electric Bus Market, By Propulsion
4.5 Electric Bus Market, By Vehicle Range
4.6 Electric Bus Market, By Length of Bus
4.7 Electric Bus Market, By Application
4.8 Electric Bus Market, By Power Output
4.9 Electric Bus Market, By Component
4.10 Electric Bus Market, By Battery Capacity
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Emission-Free and Energy-Efficient Mass Transit Solutions
5.2.1.2 Reduction in Battery Prices
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Development Cost
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Government Support for Electrification of Public Transport
5.2.3.2 New Revenue Pockets in Asia Pacific and Northern Europe
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Limited Battery Capacity
5.2.4.2 Lack of Charging Infrastructure
5.3 Electric Bus Market, Scenarios (2020-2027)
5.3.1 Electric Bus Market, Most Likely Scenario
5.3.2 Electric Bus Market, Optimistic Scenario
5.3.3 Electric Bus Market, Pessimistic Scenario
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 High Voltage Battery
6.3 Smart Electric Drive
6.4 Technology Analysis
6.5 Innovative Charging Solutions
6.5.1 Off-Board Top-Down Pantograph Charging System
6.5.2 On-Board Bottom-Up-Pantograph Charging System
6.5.3 Ground-Based Static/Dynamic Charging System
6.6 Porter'S Five Forces Model Analysis
7 Electric Bus Market, By Propulsion Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Operational Data
7.2.1 Assumptions
7.2.2 Research Methodology
7.3 BEV
7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Zero-Emission Vehicles Will Boost the BEV Segment
7.4 FCEV
7.4.1 FCEV Buses Are Equipped With Advanced Technologies Which Will Drive the Market
7.5 PHEV
7.5.1 Asia Pacific is Projected to Dominate the PHEV Segment
7.6 Key Industry Insights
8 Electric Bus Market, By Vehicle Range
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Operational Data
8.2.1 Assumptions
8.2.2 Research Methodology
8.3 Up to 200 Miles
8.3.1 Chinese Bus Fleets Are Dominated By Electric Buses Having Range Up to 200 Miles
8.4 Above 200 Miles
8.4.1 Advancements in Battery Technologies to Boost the Above 200 Miles Segment
8.5 Key Industry Insights
9 Electric Bus Market, By Length of Bus
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Operational Data
9.2.1 Assumptions
9.2.2 Research Methodology
9.3 Less Than 9 M
9.3.1 Mini Buses Are Quite Useful On Compact Roads
9.4 9-14 M
9.4.1 High Adoption Rate of Electric Buses as Public Transport Fleet is Driving this Segment
9.5 Above 14 M
9.5.1 Increasing Number of Daily Commuters in Asia Pacific to Drive the Above 14 M Segment
9.6 Key Industry Insights
10 Electric Bus Market, By Consumer Segment
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Operational Data
10.2.1 Assumptions
10.2.2 Research Methodology
10.3 Private Fleet Operator
10.3.1 Government Support and Low Cost of Operation to Boost the Private Fleet Operator Segment
10.4 Government
10.4.1 Governments are Emphasizing On Adopting Electric Buses in Public Transport Fleets
10.5 Key Industry Insights
11 Electric Bus Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Operational Data
11.2.1 Assumptions
11.2.2 Research Methodology
11.3 Intercity
11.3.1 Developments in Battery Technologies and Charging Solutions to Drive the Intercity Segment
11.4 Intracity
11.4.1 High Adoption Rate of Electric Buses in Local Public Transport Fleets to Boost the Asia Pacific Market
11.5 Key Industry Insights
12 Electric Bus Market, By Battery Capacity
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Operational Data
12.2.1 Assumptions
12.2.2 Research Methodology
12.3 Up to 400 Kwh
12.3.1 High Adoption Rate of Affordable Electric Buses to Boost the Up to 400 Kwh Segment
12.4 Above 400 Kwh
12.4.1 Chinese Electric Bus Fleet is Dominated By Buses With More Than 400 Kwh Battery Capacity
12.5 Key Industry Insights
13 Electric Bus Market, By Power Output
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Operational Data
13.2.1 Assumptions
13.2.2 Research Methodology
13.3 Up to 250 Kw
13.3.1 Public Transport Buses to Boost the Up to 250 Kw Segment
13.4 Above 250 Kw
13.4.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Coaches With High Power Output to Drive the Market
13.5 Key Industry Insights
14 Electric Bus Market, By Component
14.1 Introduction
14.1.1 Assumptions
14.1.2 Research Methodology
14.2 Motor
14.3 Battery
14.4 Fuel Cell Stack
14.5 Key Industry Insights
15 Electric Bus Market, By Region
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Asia Pacific
15.3 Europe
15.4 North America
15.5 Latin America
15.6 Middle East & Africa
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Overview
16.2 Market Ranking Analysis
16.3 China Market Share Analysis, 2019
16.4 Competitive Scenario
16.4.1 New Product Developments
16.4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
16.4.3 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures/License Agreements
16.4.4 Expansions
16.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping
16.5.1 Visionary Leaders
16.5.2 Innovators
16.5.3 Dynamic Differentiators
16.5.4 Emerging Companies
16.6 SME Competitive Leadership Mapping
16.6.1 Progressive Companies
16.6.2 Responsive Companies
16.6.3 Dynamic Companies
16.6.4 Starting Blocks
16.7 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders
17 Company Profiles
17.1 BYD
17.2 Yutong
17.3 Proterra
17.4 VDL Groep
17.5 AB Volvo
17.6 Daimler Ag
17.7 NFI Group
17.8 CAF
17.9 Ebusco Bv
17.10 King Long
17.11 Ankai
17.12 Zhongtong Bus Holding
17.13 Other Key Players
17.13.1 North America
17.13.1.1 Blue Bird Corporation
17.13.1.2 Gillig Llc
17.13.1.3 the Lion Electric Company
17.13.2 Asia
17.13.2.1 Tata Motors
17.13.2.2 Ashok Leyland
17.13.2.3 Changsha Sunda New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.
17.13.2.4 Olectra Greentech
17.13.2.5 Yinlong Energy
17.13.2.6 Golden Dragon
17.13.2.7 Jbm Auto Limited
17.13.3 Europe
17.13.3.1 Scania
17.13.3.2 Irizar
17.13.3.3 Iveco
17.13.3.4 Skoda
17.13.3.5 Bluebus
17.13.3.6 Bozankaya
17.13.3.7 Caetanobus
17.13.3.8 Chariot Motors
17.13.3.9 Carrosserie Hess Ag
17.13.3.10 Heuliez Bus
17.13.3.11 Hybricon
17.13.3.12 Optare
17.13.3.13 Otokar Otomotiv Ve Savunma Sanayi A.
17.13.3.14 Rampini Carlo
17.13.3.15 Sor Libchav
17.13.3.16 Temsa
17.13.3.17 Ursus Bus
17.13.3.18 Van Hool Nv
17.13.3.19 Karsan
18 Recommendations
18.1 Asia-Pacific will be a Major Electric Bus Market
18.2 Electric Bus Batteries can be a Key Focus for Manufacturers
18.3 Conclusion
