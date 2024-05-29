Electric Bus Market size is set to grow by USD 21.00 billion from 2024-2028, Reduction in battery prices of electric buses to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric bus market size is estimated to grow by USD 21.00 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Bus Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Intercity and Intra city), Type (Pure electric bus and Plug-in hybrid bus), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled AB Volvo, BKM.BY, Bollore SE, BYD Co. Ltd., CNH Industrial NV, Complete Coach Works, Eletra, GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Jiangsu Alfa Bus Co. Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, NFI Group Inc., Proterra Inc., Tata Motors Ltd., and Tecnobus Industries srl

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The use of high-power inductive wireless charging systems, such as those developed by the US Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, is set to significantly impact the electric bus market. These systems, which can operate within the frequency bands of 3.7 kW, 7.7 kW, 11.0 kW, and 22.0 kW, offer increased convenience and efficiency for electric bus operators.

With the introduction of 50-kW systems, matching the capabilities of commercial plug-in chargers, large vehicles like electric buses can be charged quickly and wirelessly. Momentum Dynamics' 300-kW charging system installation for the Link Transit Authority electric bus fleet in Wenatchee, Washington, further highlights the potential of this technology.

The electric bus market is experiencing significant growth with various companies and manufacturers focusing on developing efficient and eco-friendly vehicles. Fuel efficiency and environmental concerns are key trends driving the market. For instance, the use of lithium-ion batteries and supercapacitors in electric buses is increasing due to their high energy density and fast charging capabilities.

Additionally, governments worldwide are investing in electric bus fleets to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality. Charging infrastructure is also a crucial factor, with companies working on developing faster charging solutions to address range anxiety. Overall, the electric bus market is poised for continued growth as more cities and transport authorities adopt sustainable transportation solutions.

Market Challenges

• The rising production and affordability of personal vehicles are limiting the demand for public transportation, making it difficult for transit agencies to invest in expensive electric buses. This trend is hindering the growth of the global electric bus market. Additionally, the popularity of personalized taxi, car rental, and car leasing services further challenges the market expansion.

• The electric bus market faces several challenges in its growth. One major challenge is the high initial investment required for the purchase and deployment of electric buses. Another challenge is the limited range and long charging time of electric buses, which can impact their operational efficiency.

• Additionally, the lack of charging infrastructure in many regions poses a significant barrier to the widespread adoption of electric buses. Furthermore, the high cost of batteries and the need for frequent battery replacements add to the operational expenses.

• Lastly, the transition to electric buses requires significant changes in infrastructure, including the development of charging stations and the training of personnel to operate and maintain the buses.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Intercity

1.2 Intra city Type 2.1 Pure electric bus

2.2 Plug-in hybrid bus Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Intercity- The Indian government is promoting the adoption of electric buses in tier-1 and tier-2 cities, creating a significant business opportunity for manufacturers. China, a major player in the APAC electric bus market, is also actively replacing diesel buses with electric ones to reduce emissions. Despite advancements, battery-swapping methods for recharging electric buses in China remain time-consuming. These initiatives are expected to boost the intercity segment of the global electric bus market.

Research Analysis

The Electric Bus Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing environmental concerns and zero emissions targets in the transport sector. Automobile manufacturers are focusing on producing non-polluting, fuel-efficient buses, such as hydrogen fuel cell-powered and battery-electric vehicles (BEV). Fast charging infrastructure and advancements in artificial intelligence are crucial for the widespread adoption of zero-emission vehicles.

Hydrogen fuel cell buses offer long ranges and quick refueling times, while BEVs rely on large electric vehicle batteries for energy storage. Battery safety and management systems, such as lithium-ion batteries, are essential components of electric buses.

Hybrid electric buses (HEV) and battery electric buses (BEV) are replacing conventional bus fleets with their lower greenhouse gas emissions and absence of ozone-depleting substances. Vehicle emissions, including those from diesel fueled buses, are a major contributor to air pollution. Electric buses offer a viable solution to combat air pollution and reduce the transport sector's carbon footprint.

Market Research Overview

The Electric Bus Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing environmental concerns and government initiatives to reduce carbon emissions. Fuel efficiency and the ability to reduce dependence on fossil fuels are key factors driving the market. Various technologies such as lithium-ion batteries, supercapacitors, and fuel cells are used in electric buses.

Charging infrastructure is a crucial element in the market, with solutions like depot charging, on-route charging, and opportunity charging being adopted. The market is also witnessing advancements in battery technology, which is leading to longer ranges and faster charging times.

The use of autonomous and connected buses is another trend gaining traction in the market. The market is expected to continue growing due to these factors and the increasing demand for sustainable transportation solutions.

