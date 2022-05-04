Electric Car Market Recorded a 29.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Driven by Increasing Demand & Sales of BEVs in the Global Market | Technavio

Electric Car Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Electric Car Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the electric car market is the increasing demand and sales of BEVs in the global market. The sales of PHEVs and BEVs recorded significant growth in 2021 globally, especially in China and the US, and a few countries in Europe. The number of BEV manufacturers has increased in China over the past couple of years. This is due to the growing demand for new energy vehicles in the country. The presence of electric vehicles supporting infrastructure, government regulations, and subsidies and incentives for the use of all-electric vehicles are a few of the important factors driving the growth of the all-electric vehicle market in China. In Europe, countries such as Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, Iceland, and Poland dominated the regional sales. The growing demand and sales of BEVs in these countries and regions are driving the growth of the global electric cars market.

However, the high cost of ownership of BEVs will be a major challenge for the electric car market during the forecast period. BEVs or all-electric cars are costly compared with conventional vehicles, especially for the consumers of developing automotive markets. In developed automotive markets, the improved socio-economic conditions, developed electric vehicle infrastructure, higher localization of manufacturing, and government incentives/subsidies make BEVs significantly affordable. However, this does not hold true for emerging automotive markets. For the consumers in such markets, the cost of ownership of BEVs is higher compared with the ICE options available in the market. For the majority of consumers, the starting price of an entry-level BEV is costlier when compared with the available ICE options in that price segment. After-sales services such as maintenance of electric vehicle components are expensive due to the immature local market and non-availability of electric vehicle service parts. These factors have been hindering the growth of the global electric car market.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Download a sample report!

Electric Car Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Type

Sedan



Hatchback



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Electric Car Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The electric car market share growth in the sedan segment will be significant for revenue generation.

will be significant for revenue generation. 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for electric cars in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The various government initiatives to go green, increasing stringent carbon emission norms, and incentive schemes formulated for the adoption of electric vehicles will facilitate the electric car market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Electric Car Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric car market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric car market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric car market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric car market vendors

Related Reports:

The commercial vehicle market share is expected to increase by 3785.23 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.06%. Download a sample now!

share is expected to increase by 3785.23 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.06%. The high-performance car market share is expected to increase by 1586.35 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44%. Download a sample now!

Electric Car Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49% Market growth 2021-2025 7365.42 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.97 Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., BMW AG, BYD Co. Ltd., Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd., Chery, Geely Auto Group, General Motors Co., KIA Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., and Tesla Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Sedan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hatchback - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BAIC Motor Corp. Ltd.

BMW AG

BYD Co. Ltd.

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. Ltd.

Chery

Geely Auto Group

General Motors Co.

KIA Motor Corp

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio