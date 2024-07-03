Electric Car Rental Market size is set to grow by USD 18.00 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for rental cars due to rise in international tourism boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric car rental market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.00 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 16.68% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for rental cars due to rise in international tourism is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advancements in battery technology. However, global power crisis hindering the growth of ev market poses a challenge. Key market players include Avis Budget Group Inc., Blu Smart Mobility Pvt. Ltd., Blue Cars Ltd., Current Vehicles Ltd., DriveElectric, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Envoy Technologies Inc., ETO Motors Pvt. Ltd., Evoke Pty Ltd., Green Motion International, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Plug N Drive, SIXT SE, Stellantis NV, UFODrive SA, Volkswagen AG, Volt Age Hire, Wattacars, ZERO Carbon Technologies Inc., and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd..

Electric Car Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.68% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 18005.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.19 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key countries US, China, Germany, Italy, and France Key companies profiled Avis Budget Group Inc., Blu Smart Mobility Pvt. Ltd., Blue Cars Ltd., Current Vehicles Ltd., DriveElectric, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Envoy Technologies Inc., ETO Motors Pvt. Ltd., Evoke Pty Ltd., Green Motion International, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Plug N Drive, SIXT SE, Stellantis NV, UFODrive SA, Volkswagen AG, Volt Age Hire, Wattacars, ZERO Carbon Technologies Inc., and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

The electric car rental market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in battery technology. Li-ion batteries, while important, do not follow the trend of Moore Law and have complex chemistry, limiting faster advancements. New compounds are being explored to enhance battery performance. Silicon anodes, which can store more lithium ions than graphite, are the next step in energy density. However, silicon's expansion during charging weakens the anode and can cause dissolution. Companies like Enovix and Samsung SDI are addressing these challenges with innovative battery designs, such as porous silicon anodes and quick charging capabilities. The Joint Center for Energy Storage Research is also developing multivalent-ion and lithium-sulfur batteries, which can store twice the energy of Li-ion batteries. These advancements will drive the growth of the electric car rental market during the forecast period.

The electric car rental market is experiencing significant growth with an increasing number of consumers opting for eco-friendly transportation solutions. According to recent trends, the demand for electric cars in rental services is on the rise. This shift is driven by several factors including the reduction in battery costs, government incentives, and the growing awareness of environmental concerns. Additionally, technological advancements in battery technology and charging infrastructure are making electric cars more convenient and accessible. Companies are responding to this trend by expanding their electric vehicle fleets and investing in charging stations.

Market Challenges

The electric car rental market faces challenges due to increasing power demand for electric vehicles, particularly in developing countries. For instance, Europe's shift to electric vehicles reduces crude oil consumption but increases global power demand by 11%. In Asia , power crises in countries like India and Japan , driven by high hybrid vehicle adoption in Japan , exacerbate the issue. Japan's power crisis, caused by the 2011 Fukushima disaster and reliance on imports, increases electricity costs and hinders EV market growth. These power crises pose significant hurdles for the electric car rental market expansion during the forecast period.

The electric car rental market faces challenges due to increasing power demand for electric vehicles, particularly in developing countries. For instance, Europe's shift to electric vehicles reduces crude oil consumption but increases global power demand by 11%. In Asia, power crises in countries like India and Japan, driven by high hybrid vehicle adoption in Japan, exacerbate the issue. Japan's power crisis, caused by the 2011 Fukushima disaster and reliance on imports, increases electricity costs and hinders EV market growth. These power crises pose significant hurdles for the electric car rental market expansion during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This electric car rental market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Economy cars

1.2 Luxury cars Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

The electric car rental market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing environmental consciousness and advancements in technology. Companies are investing in electric fleets to cater to the rising demand. Cost-effective batteries and government incentives are boosting the industry. Electric cars offer lower operating costs and reduced emissions, making them an attractive option for both businesses and individuals.

Research Analysis

The Electric Car Rental Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) and the convenience of online rent-a-car services. Renting electric cars on a short-term basis, such as hourly or for a few days, is becoming increasingly common for travel trips. For longer periods, weekly or monthly rentals are also available, providing an affordable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional gasoline cars. Battery cars and hybrid cars are the primary offerings in this market, with incentives from governments and organizations promoting their use for environmental sustainability. Internet connectivity and in-car infotainment systems are essential features, allowing for seamless booking engines and online payment options. The rental service industry is adapting to the changing automotive landscape, addressing transparency challenges and expanding charging infrastructure to accommodate the growing demand for electric car rentals. The market's future looks bright, with the potential to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to a more sustainable transportation sector.

Market Research Overview

The Electric Car Rental market is experiencing significant growth as more individuals and businesses seek sustainable transportation solutions. With the increasing awareness of environmental concerns and the availability of advanced technology, electric cars have become a popular choice for short-term vehicle rentals. These vehicles offer numerous benefits, including reduced emissions, lower operating costs, and the convenience of not having to refuel with traditional gasoline. Additionally, the rise of ride-sharing and car-sharing services has further boosted the demand for electric car rentals.

