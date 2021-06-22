Electric Car Rental Market to grow over $ 7 Billion during 2020-2024|Technavio
Electric car rental market witnessed 9.98% YOY growth in 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Jun 22, 2021, 03:30 ET
The global electric car rental market is poised to grow by USD 7.14 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The rise in international tourism will offer immense growth opportunities for market vendors. Also, the rising need for optimum performance and reduction in emissions is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global electric car rental market during the forecast period.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by vehicle category, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the vehicle category, the market saw maximum growth in the economy cars segment in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The rising need for optimum performance and reduction in emissions will be the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Avis Budget Group Inc., BlueIndy LLC, Enterprise Holdings Inc., ER Travel Services Ltd., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Fleetdrive Management Ltd., Green Motion International, SIXT SE, The Hertz Corp., and Wattacars are the top vendors in the market.
- How big is the European market?
Europe accounted for 44% of the market share in 2019.
Electric Car Rental Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electric car rental market report covers the following areas:
- Electric Car Rental Market Size
- Electric Car Rental Market Trends
- Electric Car Rental Market Industry Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this electric car rental market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Electric Car Rental Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Electric Car Rental Market is segmented as below:
- Vehicle Category
- Economy Cars
- Luxury Cars
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Electric Car Rental Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electric car rental market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electric car rental market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electric car rental market across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric car rental market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Vehicle Category
- Market segments
- Comparison by Vehicle Category placement
- Economy cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Vehicle Category
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Avis Budget Group Inc.
- BlueIndy LLC
- Enterprise Holdings Inc.
- ER Travel Services Ltd.
- Europcar Mobility Group SA
- Fleetdrive Management Ltd.
- Green Motion International
- SIXT SE
- The Hertz Corp.
- Wattacars
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
