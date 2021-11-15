Electric Commercial Vehicle Market size to increase by 816.82 K Units | APAC to Occupy 86% Global Market Share | Technavio

Nov 15, 2021, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the electric commercial vehicle market between 2020 and 2025 is 816.82 thousand units. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The growing focus on reducing vehicular emissions and increasing adoption of EVs for improved logistics and transportation are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as high costs associated with ECVs will challenge market growth.
The electric commercial vehicle market report is segmented by Product (LCVs, buses, and heavy and medium commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 86% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are key markets for electric commercial vehicle in APAC.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- AB Volvo
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- Daimler AG
- Ford Motor Co.
- Hyundai Motor Co.
|
Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 33%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
816.82 thousand units
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
38.42
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 86%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Norway, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AB Volvo, BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Navistar International Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Tesla Inc., and Toyota Motor Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
