Electric Company Executives Convene in San Diego for EEI's Annual Convention June 5-7

Understanding Innovations in Rate Design

Get Ready for Energy Storage

Securing the Distribution Grid: The Next Cybersecurity Frontier

How Data Is Driving Digital Transformation

Diversity & Inclusion: A Business Imperative in Today's Post-Starbucks and #MeToo Environment

Electric Transportation: "The Long Game"

Driving Responsible Growth: Energy Companies and ESG

Historic Impacts, Historic Responses: Mutual Assistance in 2017

The Sustainability Challenge of Natural Gas

Customizing Energy Solutions

The Future of Mobility in a Smart Community

Unconventional Load Growth From Conventional Sources

When: Tuesday, June 5 - Thursday, June 7, 2018

Where: Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego; 1 Market Pl, San Diego, CA 92101

Who: Keynote speakers for the opening general session on Tuesday, June 5, include:

Lisa Davis , Chair and CEO, Siemens Corp., Member of Managing Board, Siemens AG

, Chair and CEO, Siemens Corp., Member of Managing Board, Siemens AG Dr. Tony Byers , Former Director, Global Diversity & Inclusion, Starbucks

, Former Director, Global Diversity & Inclusion, Starbucks Quentin Hardy , Head of Editorial, Google Cloud

, Head of Editorial, Google Cloud Philip Mezey , CEO, Itron

, CEO, Itron Durga Prasad Malladi , Senior Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Rodger Smith , Senior Vice President & General Manager, Oracle

Other speakers include:

Greg Abel , Vice Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway Company

, Vice Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway Company Mike Abelson , Vice President, Global Strategy, General Motors

, Vice President, Global Strategy, General Motors Nick Akins , Chairman, President & CEO, American Electric Power

, Chairman, President & CEO, American Electric Power Holly Benz , Senior Vice President, Emerging Growth, ClearResult

, Senior Vice President, Emerging Growth, ClearResult Dan Bowman , Partner, PwC

, Partner, PwC Marisa Buchanan , Deputy Head of Sustainable Finance, JPMorgan Chase

, Deputy Head of Sustainable Finance, JPMorgan Chase Ralph Cavanagh , Energy Program Co-Director, Natural Resources Defense Council

, Energy Program Co-Director, Natural Resources Defense Council Caroline Choi , Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, Southern California Edison

, Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, Southern California Edison Steve Chriss , Director, Energy & Strategy Analysis, Wal Mart Corporation

, Director, Energy & Strategy Analysis, Wal Mart Corporation Chris Crane , EEI Vice Chairman and President & CEO, Exelon Corporation

, EEI Vice Chairman and President & CEO, Exelon Corporation Joshua Epel , former Chair, Colorado Public Utilities Commission

, former Chair, Colorado Public Utilities Commission David Eves , Executive Vice President & Group President, Utilities, Xcel Energy

, Executive Vice President & Group President, Utilities, Xcel Energy Ahmad Faruqui , Principal, The Brattle Group

, Principal, The Brattle Group Kevin Fitzgerald , Chief Utility Officer, Energy Impact Partners

, Chief Utility Officer, Energy Impact Partners Dan Ford , Managing Director & Head of North America Utilities Equity Research, UBS

, Managing Director & Head of North America Utilities Equity Research, UBS Ben Fowke , Chairman, President & CEO, Xcel Energy

, Chairman, President & CEO, Xcel Energy Lynn Good , EEI Vice Chairman and Chairman, President & CEO, Duke Energy

, EEI Vice Chairman and Chairman, President & CEO, Duke Energy Rob Gould , Vice President, Communications, Florida Power & Light Company

, Vice President, Communications, & Light Company David Graham , Deputy Chief Operating Officer, City of San Diego

, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Kimberly Harris , President & CEO, Puget Sound Energy

, President & CEO, Puget Sound Energy Robert Herjavec , Founder & CEO of Herjavec Group, Lead Shark of ABC's Shark Tank

, Founder & CEO of Herjavec Group, Lead Shark of ABC's Brian Hewson , Vice President, Consumer Protection & Industry Performance, Ontario Energy Board

, Vice President, Consumer Protection & Industry Performance, Ontario Energy Board Margaret Hopkins , Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Puget Sound Energy

, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Puget Sound Energy Amy Lissauer , Managing Director, Evercore Partners

, Managing Director, Evercore Partners Richard Mroz , former President, New Jersey Board of Public Utilities

, former President, Board of Public Utilities Mary Nichols , Chair, California Air Resources Board

, Chair, California Air Resources Board Pedro Pizarro , President & CEO, Edison International

, President & CEO, Maria Pope , President & CEO, Portland General Electric

, President & CEO, Portland General Electric Ryan Popple , President & CEO, Proterra Corp.

, President & CEO, Proterra Corp. Scott Prochazka , President & CEO, Centerpoint Energy

, President & CEO, Centerpoint Energy Gil Quiniones , President & CEO, New York Power Authority

, President & CEO, New York Power Authority Bob Rowe , Chairman, President & CEO, NorthWestern Energy

, Chairman, President & CEO, NorthWestern Energy Terry Sobolewski , Chief Customer Officer, National Grid

, Chief Customer Officer, National Grid Kelly Speakes-Backman , President, Energy Storage Association

, President, Energy Storage Association Bill Spence , Chairman, President & CEO, PPL Corporation

, Chairman, President & CEO, PPL Corporation Bob Stump , former Member, Arizona Corporation Commission

, former Member, Arizona Corporation Commission Jack Surash , Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army, Energy & Sustainability

, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army, Energy & Sustainability Carlos D. Torres , Puerto Rico Power Restoration Coordinator, Edison Electric Institute

, Puerto Rico Power Restoration Coordinator, Edison Electric Institute Jim Tramuto , President, Tramuto Energy Advisors, LLC

, President, Tramuto Energy Advisors, LLC Dr. Ahsha Tribble , Deputy Regional Administrator, FEMA, Region IX

, Deputy Regional Administrator, FEMA, Region IX Adam Umanoff , General Counsel, Edison International Corp.

, General Counsel, Edison International Corp. Pat Vincent-Collawn , EEI Chairman & Chairman, President & CEO, PNM Resources

, EEI Chairman & Chairman, President & CEO, PNM Resources Jan Vrins , Global Energy Practice Leader, Navigant

, Global Energy Practice Leader, Navigant Benjamin Waldrep , Senior Vice President & Chief Security Officer, Duke Energy

, Senior Vice President & Chief Security Officer, Duke Energy Mark Widmar , CEO, First Solar Corporation

, CEO, First Solar Corporation Geisha Williams, CEO & President, PG&E Corp.

The full schedule of events is available here.

