Electric Company Executives Convene in San Diego for EEI's Annual Convention June 5-7

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Please join us at the Edison Electric Institute's (EEI's) Annual Convention in San Diego from June 5-7. Electric company executives, industry thought leaders, and policymakers will discuss the transformation taking place throughout the electric power industry and the innovative solutions that America's electric companies are developing to meet customers' evolving needs and expectations.
Tap into an unrivaled opportunity to connect with the industry's top executives and thought leaders as they participate in panel discussions, including:
- Understanding Innovations in Rate Design
- Get Ready for Energy Storage
- Securing the Distribution Grid: The Next Cybersecurity Frontier
- How Data Is Driving Digital Transformation
- Diversity & Inclusion: A Business Imperative in Today's Post-Starbucks and #MeToo Environment
- Electric Transportation: "The Long Game"
- Driving Responsible Growth: Energy Companies and ESG
- Historic Impacts, Historic Responses: Mutual Assistance in 2017
- The Sustainability Challenge of Natural Gas
- Customizing Energy Solutions
- The Future of Mobility in a Smart Community
- Unconventional Load Growth From Conventional Sources
When: Tuesday, June 5 - Thursday, June 7, 2018
Where: Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego; 1 Market Pl, San Diego, CA 92101
Who: Keynote speakers for the opening general session on Tuesday, June 5, include:
- Lisa Davis, Chair and CEO, Siemens Corp., Member of Managing Board, Siemens AG
- Dr. Tony Byers, Former Director, Global Diversity & Inclusion, Starbucks
- Quentin Hardy, Head of Editorial, Google Cloud
- Philip Mezey, CEO, Itron
- Durga Prasad Malladi, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Rodger Smith, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Oracle
Other speakers include:
- Greg Abel, Vice Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway Company
- Mike Abelson, Vice President, Global Strategy, General Motors
- Nick Akins, Chairman, President & CEO, American Electric Power
- Holly Benz, Senior Vice President, Emerging Growth, ClearResult
- Dan Bowman, Partner, PwC
- Marisa Buchanan, Deputy Head of Sustainable Finance, JPMorgan Chase
- Ralph Cavanagh, Energy Program Co-Director, Natural Resources Defense Council
- Caroline Choi, Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, Southern California Edison
- Steve Chriss, Director, Energy & Strategy Analysis, Wal Mart Corporation
- Chris Crane, EEI Vice Chairman and President & CEO, Exelon Corporation
- Joshua Epel, former Chair, Colorado Public Utilities Commission
- David Eves, Executive Vice President & Group President, Utilities, Xcel Energy
- Ahmad Faruqui, Principal, The Brattle Group
- Kevin Fitzgerald, Chief Utility Officer, Energy Impact Partners
- Dan Ford, Managing Director & Head of North America Utilities Equity Research, UBS
- Ben Fowke, Chairman, President & CEO, Xcel Energy
- Lynn Good, EEI Vice Chairman and Chairman, President & CEO, Duke Energy
- Rob Gould, Vice President, Communications, Florida Power & Light Company
- David Graham, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, City of San Diego
- Kimberly Harris, President & CEO, Puget Sound Energy
- Robert Herjavec, Founder & CEO of Herjavec Group, Lead Shark of ABC's Shark Tank
- Brian Hewson, Vice President, Consumer Protection & Industry Performance, Ontario Energy Board
- Margaret Hopkins, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Puget Sound Energy
- Amy Lissauer, Managing Director, Evercore Partners
- Richard Mroz, former President, New Jersey Board of Public Utilities
- Mary Nichols, Chair, California Air Resources Board
- Pedro Pizarro, President & CEO, Edison International
- Maria Pope, President & CEO, Portland General Electric
- Ryan Popple, President & CEO, Proterra Corp.
- Scott Prochazka, President & CEO, Centerpoint Energy
- Gil Quiniones, President & CEO, New York Power Authority
- Bob Rowe, Chairman, President & CEO, NorthWestern Energy
- Terry Sobolewski, Chief Customer Officer, National Grid
- Kelly Speakes-Backman, President, Energy Storage Association
- Bill Spence, Chairman, President & CEO, PPL Corporation
- Bob Stump, former Member, Arizona Corporation Commission
- Jack Surash, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army, Energy & Sustainability
- Carlos D. Torres, Puerto Rico Power Restoration Coordinator, Edison Electric Institute
- Jim Tramuto, President, Tramuto Energy Advisors, LLC
- Dr. Ahsha Tribble, Deputy Regional Administrator, FEMA, Region IX
- Adam Umanoff, General Counsel, Edison International Corp.
- Pat Vincent-Collawn, EEI Chairman & Chairman, President & CEO, PNM Resources
- Jan Vrins, Global Energy Practice Leader, Navigant
- Benjamin Waldrep, Senior Vice President & Chief Security Officer, Duke Energy
- Mark Widmar, CEO, First Solar Corporation
- Geisha Williams, CEO & President, PG&E Corp.
The full schedule of events is available here.
