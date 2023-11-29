Electric Coolant Pump For Passenger Cars Market size to grow by USD 1.55 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AISIN CORP., Buhler Motor GmbH and Continental AG, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric coolant pump for passenger cars market is estimated to grow by USD 1.55 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.33%. The electric coolant pump for passenger cars market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer electric coolant pumps for the passenger cars market are AISIN CORP., Buhler Motor GmbH, Continental AG, Davies Craig Pty Ltd., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, GMB CORP., Hanon Systems, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Mikuni Corp., Nidec Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sanhua Holding Group Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Sogefi Spa, Stellantis NV, TBK Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and VOVYO TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Coolant Pump for Passenger Cars Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

AISIN CORP. - The company offers electric coolant pumps for passenger cars such as the AISIN AMR Series and AISIN AMR-S Series.

Buhler Motor GmbH - The company offers electric coolant pumps for passenger cars such as bFlow O20, bFlow O100, bFlow O300, and bFlow O600.

Continental AG - The company offers electric coolant pumps for passenger cars such as HY2000, HY2001, HY2002, HY2003, and HY2004.

The company offers electric coolant pumps for passenger cars such as HY2000, HY2001, HY2002, HY2003, and HY2004. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

APAC is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth is driven by an increase in the penetration of electric cars in major APAC countries, such as China , Japan , and Korea from the South, together with others. In addition, manufacturers are being forced to increase the adoption of electrification in their vehicles due to growing pressure to reduce vehicle emissions.

Impactful driver- Rapid electrification of mechanical components

Rapid electrification of mechanical components Key Trend - Improvements in automotive electric pump system

- Improvements in automotive electric pump system Major Challenges - Design and operational defects causing failure in electric coolant pumps

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into ICE powertrain, hybrid, and electric powertrain. The ICE powertrain segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Passenger cars with petrol or diesel engines are part of the segment. There is a hydraulic cooling pump fitted to most ICE powertrains that can be operated by an engine belt. Moreover, it is more costly to use an electric coolant pump instead of a mechanical one. These factors have resulted in a limited application of electrical fluid pumps for ICE propulsion systems.

Electric Coolant Pump For Passenger Cars Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.33% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.15 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK

