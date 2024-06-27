Electric Double-Layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market size is set to grow by USD 1.21 billion from 2024-2028, Long life cycle of EDLCs to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.21 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.52% during the forecast period. Long life cycle of EDLCs is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing adoption of graphene and carbon nanotube EDLCs. However, high initial cost associated with EDLCs poses a challenge. Key market players include CAP XX Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Kyocera Corp., LS Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NICHICON Corp., Nippon Chemi Con Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samwha Electronics, Skeleton Technologies GmbH, Supreme Power Solutions Co. Ltd., Systematic Power Manufacturing LLC, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., TAIYO YUDEN Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., Tecate Group, UCAP Power Inc., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Yageo Corp., and Yunasko Ltd..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Flat style EDLC, Button style EDLC, and Radial style EDLC), Application (Automotive, Energy sector, Consumer electronics, and Industrials), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled CAP XX Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Kyocera Corp., LS Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NICHICON Corp., Nippon Chemi Con Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samwha Electronics, Skeleton Technologies GmbH, Supreme Power Solutions Co. Ltd., Systematic Power Manufacturing LLC, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., TAIYO YUDEN Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., Tecate Group, UCAP Power Inc., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Yageo Corp., and Yunasko Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) market is experiencing growth due to advancements in EDLC technology. Companies are focusing on manufacturing EDLCs using carbon nanotubes and graphene for enhanced performance and scalability. These materials offer increased energy storage capacity, quick energy release, and environmental sustainability. Vendors are investing in R&D to create hybrid capacitors, combining electrostatic and faradic charging. These innovations are driving the adoption of graphene and carbon nanotubes in EDLC devices, expanding the global EDLC market.

The Electric Double-Layer Capacitor (EDLC) market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for energy storage solutions. These capacitors use the principle of adsorption of ions at the interface between an electrode and an electrolyte to store energy. The use of carbon materials as electrodes in EDLCs is a trending development, as they provide high energy density and excellent power performance. Another trend is the integration of EDLCs with other energy storage technologies, such as batteries, to form hybrid energy storage systems. The cost-effective nature of EDLCs and their long cycle life make them an attractive option for various applications, including electric vehicles and renewable energy systems. The market for EDLCs is expected to continue growing as the need for reliable and efficient energy storage solutions increases.

Market Challenges

The high cost of Electric Double-Layer Capacitors (EDLCs) is a significant barrier to their widespread adoption in the automotive industry. Priced between USD2,400 and USD6,000 , EDLCs are more expensive than batteries used in electric cars, which range from USD500 to USD1,000 . This price difference hinders the market growth of EDLCs. Despite ongoing research and development investments, consumer hesitance due to limited suppliers and untested applications persists. To boost adoption, vendors must offer competitive pricing and superior quality. The high initial cost of EDLCs remains a major hurdle for the global EDLC market's expansion.

and , EDLCs are more expensive than batteries used in electric cars, which range from to . This price difference hinders the market growth of EDLCs. Despite ongoing research and development investments, consumer hesitance due to limited suppliers and untested applications persists. To boost adoption, vendors must offer competitive pricing and superior quality. The high initial cost of EDLCs remains a major hurdle for the global EDLC market's expansion. The Electric Double-Layer Capacitor (EDLC) market faces several challenges. Cost is a significant challenge as the production process is complex and involves expensive materials like carbon and electrolytes. Another challenge is the limited energy density compared to batteries. The size and weight of EDLCs are also concerns, making them less suitable for certain applications. Additionally, the durability and cycle life of EDLCs need improvement to compete with batteries. Furthermore, the performance of EDLCs can degrade over time due to the build-up of residual ions, which affects their efficiency. Lastly, the environmental impact of EDLC manufacturing and disposal is a growing concern. Addressing these challenges requires continuous research and innovation to improve the technology and make it more cost-effective, efficient, and eco-friendly.

Segment Overview

This electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Flat style EDLC

1.2 Button style EDLC

1.3 Radial style EDLC Application 2.1 Automotive

2.2 Energy sector

2.3 Consumer electronics

2.4 Industrials Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Flat style EDLC- The Electric Double-Layer Capacitor (EDLC) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for energy storage solutions. EDLCs offer several advantages, including high power density, long cycle life, and fast charge-discharge rates. These capacitors are widely used in various industries, such as transportation, energy, and telecommunications, to store and release energy efficiently. The market is driven by factors like government initiatives for renewable energy integration and the rising need for reliable power backup systems. Companies are investing in research and development to improve the performance and cost-effectiveness of EDLCs, making them a promising solution for energy storage applications.

Research Analysis

The Electric Double-Layer Capacitor (EDLC) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for renewable energy storage solutions. EDLCs, which utilize graphene and carbon nanotubes as electrode materials, offer high power density and energy efficiency, making them ideal for various applications. The EU Parliament has recognized the potential of EDLCs in wind energy, medical devices, electric cars, and portable electronics. These energy storage devices provide quicker charging times, increased efficiency, and longer cycle life, addressing environmental concerns and contributing to the transition towards sustainable energy sources. Quality standards ensure the reliability and durability of EDLCs, further boosting their adoption in electric vehicles and other applications requiring regenerative braking systems.

Market Research Overview

The Electric Double-Layer Capacitor (EDLC) market refers to the industry dedicated to the production and application of EDLCs. EDLCs are a type of capacitor that utilizes an electric double layer for energy storage. They are known for their high power density and long cycle life. The market for EDLCs is driven by the increasing demand for energy storage solutions in various sectors, including transportation, renewable energy, and consumer electronics. The technology behind EDLCs involves the adsorption of ions onto the surface of electrodes, forming a double layer. This process allows for rapid charge and discharge, making EDLCs an attractive alternative to traditional batteries. The market for EDLCs is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing focus on sustainable energy and the need for efficient energy storage solutions.

