Electric Enclosure Market Report 2022: Development in the Internet of Things Presents Growth Opportunities

This research report categorizes the market for Electric Enclosure based on various segments and region and forecasts revenue growth and analysis of trends in each of the submarkets. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities and challenges which influence the Electric Enclosure market.

Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch and development, partnership, merger and acquisition have been included in order to draw the competitive landscape in the Electric Enclosure market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub segments of the Electric Enclosure market.



Based on material, the market is categorized into metallic and non-metallic. Metallic accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Metals such as steel, stainless steel, or aluminum are the most frequent materials used in electric enclosures. Steel cabinets can either be painted or galvanized. Enclosures for mass-produced equipment are normally customized, however standardized enclosures are used for custom-built or small manufacturing runs of equipment. The conductivity requirements for electrical safety bonding and electromagnetic interference shielding of enclosed equipment may be met by metal cabinets.



Based on Mounting Type, the electric enclosure market is segmented into wall-mounted enclosure, free-standing enclosure, and underground electric enclosure. Free-Standing Enclosure accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Simpler designs, such as single monolithic enclosures in certain sizes utilized as stand-alone enclosures, are used in free-standing enclosures. Weather, washdown, and a variety of other severe and corrosive situations are all protected by the Stainless Steel Free-Stand Enclosures.



Based on form type, the market has been categorized into small enclosures, compact electric enclosures, and free-size electric enclosures. Compact Electric Enclosures accounted for the largest market share in 2021. As electric controls become more compact, perform more functions, and are positioned in tight spaces, the heat factor increases.

Overheat protection is built into this small, compact fan heater. Enclosures can be mounted on rails to keep their operating temperatures at a minimum. Condensation and Corrosion are two of the most common causes of electric and electronic component failure. During operation, most electronic control systems emit a significant amount of heat. The key players are focusing on growth strategies such as new product launches, technological advancement in order to gain market share in the global electrical enclosure market.



Based on application, power generation and distribution, oil & gas, metals & mining, medical, pulp & paper, transportation, food & beverages, and others. Power Generation and Distribution accounted for the largest market share in 2021, Electrical energy has become fully pervasive in the modern world, as it is a very convenient form of energy. Because the distribution system is the conduit through which each individual consumer obtains electrical energy from the electric grid, the distribution system's design is very important for the dependability and continuity of the electric supply.

Planning, layout, load forecasting and design, equipment, protection schemes, power quality, distribution system management, and, more recently, distributed energy resources (DERs) at the local level. The infrastructure that allows a constant supply of power is vital in today's environment. Disturbances can have serious consequences. When it comes to latching solutions, it's critical that they meet industry standards. Although the needs for an outdoor substation, a switchgear cabinet, and a diesel generator enclosure may differ, the main goals of key players for launching solutions is to ensure safety, to ensure unit functionality, and to withstand weather conditions such as rain, snow, heat, cold, and thunderstorms.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for EV Charging Infrastructure

Rising Demand for Alternative Power Generation Sources

Restraints

High Cost and Seal Leakage Problems in Electric Enclosures

Opportunities

Technological Advancement and the Growth in IoT

Challenges

Reduced Lead Time in Electrical Enclosure

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Abstract



2. Research Practice



3. Key Related Data



4. Impact Factor Analysis



5. Market Development Analysis



6. Electric Enclosure Market, Material Type



7. Electric Enclosure Market, by Mounting Type

8. Electric Enclosure Market, by Form Factor



9. Electric Enclosure Market, by Application



10. Electric Enclosure Market, Regional Analysis



11. Global Electric Enclosure Market, Competitve Intelligence



12. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

ABB

Adalet

Allied Moulded Products Inc.

Bison Profab

Boxco

Eaton

Eldon

Emerson Electric Co

Ensto

Fibox Enclosures

General Electric

Hubbel

Invent Electric

Its Enclosure

Legrand

Nitto Kogyo

Rittal

Saginaw Control & Engineering

Schneider

Siemens Ag

