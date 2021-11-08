Electric Fuel to Launch New 48V Marine Lithium-Ion Battery at METSTRADE 2021

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Fuel, a globally recognized manufacturer of professional high performance batteries, will launch its new 48V high energy density lithium-ion marine battery at the METSTRADE 2021 show, which will take place in Amsterdam, Netherlands between November 16 and 18, 2021.

The company will present in Booth #404, Hall 2 the new 48V battery alongside its 12V Li-Ion LFP and 24V Li-Ion NCA marine batteries as well as its high quality operationally proven line of automatic water-activated flashing LED lifejacket lights, including the popular range of ALX SOLAS safety lifejacket lights based on Alkaline cells.

Electric Fuel's marine grade smart batteries offer four times more energy than traditional lead acid batteries of a similar size, thousands of charging cycles and seven to ten years of operational life. These high-quality robust rechargeable batteries are already used in demanding naval and commercial marine applications, supporting rigid-hulled inflatable boats, racing sailboats and yachts.

"Volume and weight onboard sailboats, professional boats and e-boats is a critical issue," said Electric Fuel president, Ronen Badichi. "Electric Fuel's marine batteries offers the best energy density in the market in order to place the highest possible energy capacity in a given volume and weight."

Electric Fuel's batteries are highly reliable and robust, meeting strict requirements of vibration, water tightness and shock. Moreover, the new battery is equipped with internal heaters, enabling it to operate in cold weather conditions.

These rechargeable batteries have already proven their superior performance and quality in some of the world's most challenging boat competitions, such as SailGP, America's-Cup, Mini-Transat.

With a smart BMS and CANBus communication, the batteries can communicate with chargers and boat platform. The batteries may be integrated with minimal integration effort, while their marine waterproof design enables them to withstand harsh sea conditions.

Boat builders and marine users can integrate any combination of these batteries, from a single module and up to clusters of dozens of batteries in parallel, and in series, connected to a joint power train.

Electric Fuel is also displaying its lifejacket lights at METSTRADE. The ALX / ALXII and SLX / SLXII are automatic water activated flashing LED lights for use with lifejackets.

The compact lifejacket lights are SOLAS, MED and USCG approved for use with emergency equipment.

About Electric Fuel

Electric Fuel specializes in the design and the manufacture of high-end smart batteries and charger systems for the defense, aerospace, medical device, marine and safety markets.

The company's expertise lies in a wide variety of electro-chemistries, smart electronics and sophisticated battery management systems (BMS). Our vast product portfolio of standard, off-the-shelf and custom batteries, chargers, BMS and wearable power electronics serves professional users in tens of countries on six continents.

For more information, please visit: https://electric-fuel.com.

