Electric Grid Upgrade Set to Strengthen Service and Speed Restoration in Monmouth County

Built to Power the Future

JCP&L, a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) electric company, is building a new high-voltage power line between two substations in Middletown Township and Red Bank Borough. This new line will provide a backup source of electricity in case a customer's main power line is out of service due to bad weather or unexpected problems.

The project includes putting about half a mile of power lines underground after crossing the Navesink River Bridge and adding a mile of stronger overhead lines on existing poles. Near the Red Bank substation, a new wooden pole will be added to switch the line from overhead to underground, completing the connection.

Doug Mokoid, FirstEnergy's President of New Jersey: "We know how much our customers rely on dependable electricity to power their homes, businesses and daily lives. We're investing in Monmouth County's energy future to help reduce outages, speed up restoration times and support the growth of our communities for years to come."

What This Means for You

This upgrade will help balance electricity demand across the system and give JCP&L more options to restore power quickly if there's an emergency or maintenance work. It also replaces infrastructure originally built in the 1970s with stronger, more modern equipment designed to better withstand severe weather and other common outage causes, like tree and animal interference.

Once completed, the project will benefit nearly 11,400 JCP&L customers by:

Supporting future growth in homes, businesses and infrastructure by strengthening the grid's reliability, capacity and flexibility, and helping ensure consistent service as the community expands.

Reducing the frequency of outages and speeding up restoration times.

Enhancing the overall resiliency of the local electric grid.

Construction began in September 2025 and is expected to wrap up by February 2026, pending final approvals.

Additional Local Upgrades Underway

This project is part of a $1.6 million investment to make the electric system stronger and more reliable for Northern Monmouth County. Here's what's happening:

More than 2.5 miles of power lines and poles are being replaced with newer, tougher ones to better handle storms.

Advanced technology is being added that can quickly spot problems and protect equipment, helping to keep the power on.

New equipment is being installed to help move electricity around problems, so outages affect fewer customers.

An additional $36 million project is upgrading aging insulators – the parts that keep power lines securely attached to poles – along 76 miles of lines in Monmouth, Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex and Morris counties. Upgrading these aging components, some of which are more than 40 years old, lowers the chance of pole fires and electrical issues, which means fewer outages and a safer system.

Customers will not experience any interruptions to their power during the construction. The work, which started in September, will be completed by the end of 2026.

Part of a Bigger Plan

Energize365 is FirstEnergy's long-term investment program to modernize the electric grid. FirstEnergy plans to invest $28 billion through Energize365 between 2025 and 2029. The goal: a smarter, more secure grid that meets the needs of today's customers and tomorrow's growth.

JCP&L serves 1.2 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on X @JCP_L, on Facebook at facebook.com/JCPandL or online at jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and follow FirstEnergy on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.