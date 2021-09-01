Electric Guitar Market to Record $ 123.99 Million growth Witnessing Emergence of Fender Musical Instruments Corp., and HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd. as Dominant Players | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The growing demand for music-related leisure activities, rising number of music festivals and live events, and surging inclusion of music in the academic curriculum will offer immense growth opportunities. However, increasing adoption of virtual musical instruments and music production software and long replacement cycle are some of the key factors limiting the market's growth during the forecast period.

Electric Guitar Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Electric Guitar Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Electric Guitar Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The electric guitar market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Fender Musical Instruments Corp., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Karl Hofner GmbH & Co. KG, KKR & Co. Inc., Paul Reed Smith Guitars, Rickenbacker International Corp., Samson Technologies Corp., Schecter Guitar Research Inc., The ESP Guitar Co., and Yamaha Corp. are some of the major vendors of the electric guitar market in leisure products industry.

To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electric guitar market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Electric Guitar Market size

Electric Guitar Market trends

Electric Guitar Market industry analysis

Electric Guitar Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric guitar market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric guitar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric guitar market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric guitar market vendors

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Fender Musical Instruments Corp.

HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd.

Karl Hofner GmbH & Co. KG

KKR & Co. Inc.

Paul Reed Smith Guitars

Rickenbacker International Corp.

Samson Technologies Corp.

Schecter Guitar Research Inc.

The ESP Guitar Co.

Yamaha Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

