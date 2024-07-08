Electric Head Scalp Massager Market size is set to grow by USD 481.5 million from 2024-2028, Increasing use of electric head scalp massagers to reduce anxiety and promote hair growth boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric head scalp massager market size is estimated to grow by USD 481.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period. Increasing use of electric head scalp massagers to reduce anxiety and promote hair growth is driving market growth, with a trend towards leveraging internet platforms to create awareness. However, low penetration in emerging economies poses a challenge. Key market players include Breo Technology USA LLC, Caresmith, Comfier, Cotsoco, Lumi Therapy Co., Moglix, MOUNTRAX, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global electric head scalp massager market 2024-2028

Electric Head Scalp Massager Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 481.5 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, Italy, and Canada Key companies profiled Breo Technology USA LLC, Caresmith, Comfier, Cotsoco, Lumi Therapy Co., Moglix, MOUNTRAX, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The Internet has significantly transformed the electric head scalp massager market by providing a platform for vendors to showcase their products and reach a larger audience. Websites hosted by companies or third-party providers offer features such as live chats, product comparisons, customer reviews, and e-commerce capabilities. This ease of access and interaction drives brand retention and visibility, leading to increased revenue and market share. The availability of detailed product information online enables consumers to make informed decisions and engage with fellow users. The electric head scalp massager market has experienced consistent growth due to the Internet's ability to optimize search engines, making it easier for potential customers to discover these products. Major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and eBay offer a wide range of electric head scalp massagers, contributing to the market's expansion. With increasing Internet penetration worldwide, the electric head scalp massager market is expected to continue growing, making the Internet an essential tool for promotion, distribution, and consumer education.

The Electric Head Scalp Massager market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in self-care and stress relief. Anxiety and depression, headaches, and stress are common issues driving demand for scalp massage devices. These massagers offer sensory pleasure, mind relaxation, and relieve tension in the head, neck, and temples. They also increase blood circulation, which can promote hair growth, deep cleanse the scalp, and help with hair loss, dandruff, psoriasis, and other scalp-related issues. Advanced technology, such as smart head massagers, ergonomic designs, vibrations, oscillations, and kneading motions, target pressure points for maximum effect. The market caters to various segments including athletes, beauty salons, spas, and households. With the young population seeking at-home relaxation solutions, waterproof, handheld, and helmet-style massagers are popular choices. These devices provide advanced massage treatments for hair health, stress-related disorders, and headaches and migraines.

Market Challenges

The electric head scalp massager market has shown significant growth in developed economies, particularly in the US. However, the penetration of these devices remains low in emerging markets, including South America , Africa , and other developing countries. Factors such as limited awareness, affordability, and preference for traditional massage methods are hindering the market's expansion in these regions. Moreover, the low gross domestic product (GDP) in these countries further restricts the use of electric head scalp massagers. Despite their numerous benefits, the market growth in these areas may be impeded due to these challenges during the forecast period.

The Electric Head Scalp Massager market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing demand from beauty salons and spas, as well as the young population seeking deep hair cleaning and addressing scalp-related issues. Headaches and tension are common concerns driving consumers to invest in advanced technology massagers with vibrations, oscillations, and kneading motions that stimulate pressure points. Self-care and stress-related disorders are key factors fueling the market's growth. E-commerce platforms and online retailing have made at-home relaxation solutions more accessible, with smart features, improved ergonomics, and various types, including handheld, helmet, vibration, kneading, and percussion massagers. Challenges include ensuring quality control, innovation and differentiation, responsive customer service, and supply chain disruptions. Sustainable practices and well-being and self-care trends are also shaping the market. Salons, spas, healthcare facilities, and individual consumers are key buyers, with online and offline retail channels catering to their needs.

Segment Overview

This electric head scalp massager market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Handheld

1.2 Helmet Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 APAC

2.4 Middle East and Africa

and 2.5 South America



1.1 Handheld- The handheld segment dominates the global electric head scalp massager market, driven by rising disposable income, increasing customer awareness, and advanced technological offerings. Handheld massagers provide numerous benefits, including stress relief, heat therapy for headaches, and improved sleep. Their portability, affordability, and compact size make them an appealing choice for consumers. Market players are investing in product innovations, expanding their product portfolios, and targeting developing economies to capitalize on growing demand. These factors will fuel the market's growth during the forecast period. Handheld electric head scalp massagers offer a convenient and effective solution for relieving stress, promoting relaxation, and improving overall head and scalp health. Their popularity is on the rise due to their numerous advantages, making them a must-have personal care accessory for many consumers.

Research Analysis

The Electric Head Scalp Massager market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing awareness of self-care and the need for at-home relaxation solutions. This innovative device offers various benefits, including relieving anxiety and depression, reducing headaches and stress, promoting hair growth, and providing sensory pleasure. The massager uses advanced technology, such as vibrations, oscillations, and kneading motions, to stimulate pressure points on the scalp and neck, improving blood circulation and tension relief. The warm oil feature adds an extra level of relaxation, especially for those suffering from scalp-related issues, headaches and migraines, and stress-related disorders. With an ergonomic design, these massagers are easy to use and can be purchased through e-commerce platforms, making them accessible to a wide audience.

Market Research Overview

The Electric Head Scalp Massager market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of anxiety and depression, headaches, and stress. These devices offer scalp massage for mind relaxation, relieving tension in the head and neck, and improving blood circulation. They stimulate hair growth by increasing blood flow to hair follicles and providing deep hair cleaning. Sensory pleasure and self-care are also driving factors, as these massagers offer advanced technology, ergonomic designs, and various massage techniques such as vibrations, oscillations, and kneading motions. They can be used with warm oil, shampoo, or even be waterproof for use in the shower. The market caters to individual consumers, salons and spas, healthcare facilities, and even athletes for post-workout relaxation. E-commerce platforms and online retailing have made these massagers accessible to a young population seeking at-home relaxation solutions for scalp-related issues and stress-related disorders. The market is innovating with smart features, improved ergonomics, and sustainable practices, while addressing quality control and responsive customer service to differentiate from competitors. However, supply chain disruptions and competition from manual massage treatments may pose challenges.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Handheld



Helmet

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

