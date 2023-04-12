Electric Head Scalp Massager Market size to grow by USD 516.69 million from 2021 to 2026, APAC is estimated to account for 33% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric head scalp massager market size is expected to grow by USD 516.69 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.6%, as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is estimated to account for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the electric head scalp massager market in the region. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is North America. The growth of the market in the region is facilitated by factors such as the steady rise in the number of spa centers. Furthermore, the growing awareness of and the need for healthy lifestyles contribute to the demand for wellness and fitness treatments, anti-aging treatments, and other wellness practices, thereby driving the market growth. For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Head Scalp Massager Market 2022-2026

Electric Head Scalp Massager Market: Increasing use of electric head scalp massagers to reduce anxiety and promote hair growth to drive growth

The rising use of electric head scalp massagers to reduce anxiety and promote hair growth drives the electric head scalp massager market growth significantly.

Vendors invest in innovative electric head scalp massagers, which aim to serve multiple purposes.

Innovative electric hair scalp massagers allow users to brush through hair and massage the scalp painlessly.

Furthermore, the soft bristles make it simple and convenient to massage the scalp without hurting the scalp or causing damage to the hair.

The bristles also promote the development of healthy hair by increasing the blood flow to the scalp, and the electric head scalp massager relieves tension and gives a soothing massage to the scalp, getting rid of dead skin cells and improving the health of the hair.

Hence, all these benefits associated with using electric head scalp massagers increase their demand, which will drive the growth of the electric head scalp massager market during the forecast period.

Electric Head Scalp Massager Market: Leveraging Internet Platforms to Create Awareness

Leveraging Internet platforms to create awareness is an emerging trend in the market.

The availability of details regarding a wide range of electric head scalp massagers on online platforms provides users with a unique platform to compare prices and product promotions. Individual users get to interact with fellow consumers and know their feedback on the products.

With the advent of the internet, the electric head scalp massager market has been growing steadily. The internet allows manufacturers to market electric head scalp massagers to potential users by optimizing the search engine.

The aggressive marketing tactics implemented by vendors help reach out to potential consumers and expand the existing consumer base.

Hence, such factors are anticipated to boost the growth of the global electric head scalp massager market during the forecast period.

Some of the key Electric Head Scalp Massager Market Players:

The electric head scalp massager market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Breo Technology USA LLC, Comfier, Cotsoco, Lumi Therapy Co., OSIM International Pte. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and Xiaomi Inc are some of the major players in the market.

Electric Head Scalp Massager Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the electric head scalp massager market by product (handheld and helmet) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth in the handheld segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. A handheld massager mainly works on heat therapy. It helps relieve anxiety and headache issues by maintaining proper blood circulation in the targeted area. The massager helps users get rid of their anxiety and boosts the overall health of the head and scalp. The steady growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as rising disposable income, increasing customer awareness, and the proliferation of technologically advanced products from vendors.

What are the key data covered in this Electric Head Scalp Massager Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric head scalp massager market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the electric head scalp massager market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electric head scalp massager market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the electric head scalp massager market vendors

Electric Head Scalp Massager Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 516.69 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Breo Technology USA LLC, Comfier, Cotsoco, Lumi Therapy Co., OSIM International Pte. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and Xiaomi Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

