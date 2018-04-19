Electric Industry Leaders Mroz and Feldman Join Protect Our Power

Richard Mroz, the immediate past President of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, has been named Senior Advisor, State and Government Relations. Paul Feldman, past chairman of the Midcontinent ISO (MISO) and former Independent Director of the Western Electricity Coordinating Council, joins Protect Our Power as Technical Director.

The announcement comes on the heels of a joint statement Monday from the U.S. and U.K. governments that warns of potential Russian cyberattacks on government, private industry and homeowners. Last month, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security announced that Russian hackers have already penetrated the U.S. electric grid.

"The additions of Rick Mroz and Paul Feldman underscore our commitment to help the industry and government make the nation's electric grid more secure and resilient," said Jim Cunningham, Executive Director of Protect Our Power. "The deep experience and credibility that these two nationally recognized experts bring to this important effort is second to none and we look forward to working with them."

Mroz, who was also a member of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) and served as chairman of the NARUC Committee on Critical Infrastructure, will lead Protect Our Power's state initiatives.

"Protecting our electric grid is the most critical security challenge our country faces today," said Mroz. "I look forward to helping Protect Our Power accelerate ongoing efforts to safeguard our most critical resources during these dangerous times."

Feldman, who has been a member of the Protect Our Power Advisory Panel for two years, was also CEO of Columbia Energy Services and Utilicorp United, Inc. As Technical Director for Protect Our Power, Feldman will work with industry experts to establish current best practices to help keep the grid secure.

"I look forward to working with industry associations, regulatory agencies and utilities to stay ahead of emerging threats and keep the nation's electricity supply flowing," said Feldman. "Protect Our Power has established itself as an essential, independent organization that can provide a critical bridge among all stakeholders involved in the grid."

Founded in 2016, Protect Our Power seeks to unite key stakeholder groups, including industry groups, utilities, regulators, security experts, government and defense authorities, and public policy influencers towards the singular goal of protecting our power.

For more information about Protect Our Power, visit www.protectourpower.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-industry-leaders-mroz-and-feldman-join-protect-our-power-300633103.html

SOURCE Protect Our Power

Related Links

http://protectourpower.org

