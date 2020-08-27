Electric Lawn Mower Market Size to Reach Revenues over $8 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global electric lawn mower market would realize an absolute growth of around 61% a leap of over $3 billion revenue between 2019 and 2025. In 2019, walk-behind segment was the largest revenue contributor in the global electric lawn mower market and is expected to witness high CAGR over 7% during 2019-2025. The residential end-user user segment has been dominating the market in 2019 and is likely to add market value of around $7 billion between 2019 and 2025. Rising number of new residential and commercial properties in developing countries is expected to boost the demand for lawn mower market. The market for robotic lawn mower is surging with the rise in adoption for technology in gardening. The unit shipment for robotic lawn mower is expected to reach 1.5 billion unit by 2025. Europe dominates the market followed by North America and APAC. With the increasing number of parks, public spaces, and the golf courses, Europe is accounting for over 62% of global electric lawn mower market in 2019.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, end-users, format, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 55 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-electric-lawn-mower-market-study-strategic-analysis

Electric Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation

The increasing demand for eco-friendly professional landscaping services worldwide will propel the demand for electric ride-on mowers to gain some market revenue during the forecast period.

With the increasing demand for the landscaping services, the overall lawn mower market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period. Key manufacturers emphasize the different technological developments in terms of product development as well as product expansion.

A rear wheel drive lawn mower is pushed forward by its back wheels. Lawnmowers generally have two types of back wheels: low (standard) or high. The terms refer to the size of the wheel, with a low wheel measuring the same as front wheels and a high wheel measuring taller, courtesy of a larger diameter.

Electric Lawn Mower Market by Product

Walk-behind

Self-propelled



Push



Hover

Ride-on

Standard Ride-on



Zero-turn



Lawn Mowers



Garden Mowers

Robotic

Electric Lawn Mower Market by End-user

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government & Others

Electric Lawn Mower Market by Distribution

Retail

Specialty Stores



Mass Market Players



Dealers & Distributors

Online

Electric Lawn Mower Market by Blade & Drive

Mower Blade Type

Cylinder Blades



Mulching Blades



Standard Blades



Lifting Blades

Drive Types

AWD



FWD



RWD

Electric Lawn Mower Market – Dynamics

A smart home is a residential extension of building automation that is a home system that provides integrated centralized control of individual systems such as small appliances, consumer electronics, environmental control systems, and building components. Smartphones connect consumers and machines, offering a common control to operate these systems. The whole concept of a smart home is changing the way people live. Several appliances and household equipment in homes are connected by cables and electric wiring, and there are wireless modes of communication. They can be controlled from remote places, using cellphones as terminals. Engrained digital knowledge among consumers will encourage the acceptance of robots in homes.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increased Adoption of Green Landscaping

Growing use of Battery-powered Products

Increased Demand for Golf Courses

Growth in Manufacture-led Programs & Initiatives

Electric Lawn Mower Market – Geography

The US nationals are known for their preference for lawns and gardens. Further, US lawns are larger than Europeans. In addition, backyard beautification is one of the favorite American leisure times. These factors boost the demand for power garden products in the region. However, US consumers are also known for their affection toward high-power gas-powered lawn mowers. Thus, gas-powered lawn mowers dominate the market, and the sale of battery-powered lawn mowers remains historically low. However, the penetration of electric-powered lawn mowers is increasing in the market for the last few years.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-electric-lawn-mower-market-study-strategic-analysis

Electric Lawn Mower Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Switzerland



Netherlands



Belgium

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Explore our garden tools profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1-302-469-0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence