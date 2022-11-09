Electric Lunch Boxes Market to grow by USD 260.18 Mn, CAGR 8.1% by 2026, Segmentation based on Distribution Channel and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric lunch boxes market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The electric lunch box market is poised to grow by USD 260.18 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. View a Free Sample Report of the Electric Lunch Boxes Market in MINUTES

Electric Lunch Boxes Market: Vendors Insight

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Lunch Boxes Market 2022-2026

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Cello World Pvt. Ltd., Faitron AG, GiftEzee, Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Haven Innovation, Jaipan Industries Ltd., JayPee Plus, Joyoung Co. Ltd., Koolatron CA, LocknLock Co., NAYASA, Nikul Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Ritz Hill Consolidated Sdn Bhd, Tayama Appliance Inc., Treasure Retail Pvt. Ltd., and Trevidea Srl

Cello World Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers electric lunch boxes such as Cello Atom Electric Stainless Steel Lunch Boxes.

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Electric Lunch Boxes Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel

Offline



Retailers with global operations, such as Tesco and Walmart, boost the visibility of vendor products, resulting in increased demand for electric lunch boxes globally Additionally, the increase in the number of specialist businesses selling electric lunch boxes boosts sales through the offline distribution channel. Such factors contribute to the offline segment growth during the forecast period.



Online

By Geography

North America



North America will account for 28% of market growth. The United States is the most important market in North America for electric lunch boxes. This region's market growth will be slower than that of the European, APAC, and MEA regions. The growing emphasis among consumers on leading healthy and active lifestyles and eating healthily will aid the expansion of the electric lunch boxes market in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Get Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global electric lunch boxes industry by value?

What will be the size of the global electric lunch box industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global electric lunch box industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What main segments make up the global electric lunch boxes market?

Electric Lunch Boxes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $260.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cello World Pvt. Ltd., Faitron AG, GiftEzee, Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Haven Innovation, Jaipan Industries Ltd., JayPee Plus, Joyoung Co. Ltd., Koolatron CA, LocknLock Co., NAYASA, Nikul Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Ritz Hill Consolidated Sdn Bhd, Tayama Appliance Inc., Treasure Retail Pvt. Ltd., and Trevidea Srl Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

