Electric Motorcycle Market size to grow by USD 109.78 billion from 2022 - 2027| The increase in demand for e-motorcycles to drive the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent Technavio report title Electric Motorcycle Market is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. The market size is set to grow by USD 109.78 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 24.05%. According to Technavio, APAC is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market. Buy the full report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Motorcycle Market 2023-2027

The increase in demand for electric motorcycles is significantly driving the growth of the e-motorcycles market. In recent years, there has been a significant rise in the demand for electric motorcycles and similar environmentally friendly alternatives. This shift is driven by an escalating awareness of environmental impact, encouraging individuals to choose eco-conscious vehicles such as electric motorcycles. A primary driver behind the preference for electric bikes is their cost-effective operation. Unlike conventional petrol-powered vehicles, electric bikes do not depend on expensive fuel. Rather, they are powered by rechargeable batteries that can be replenished using a standard wall outlet. As a result, the operational costs of electric bikes are considerably lower when compared to their petrol-driven counterparts.

APAC is establishing itself as a prominent participant in the worldwide electric motorcycle market due to swift population expansion and rising urbanization, notably boosting the demand for two-wheeled transportation. Moreover, governmental initiatives to endorse electric vehicles and mitigate air pollution have expedited the uptake of electric motorcycles in the region. Download the sample report here

Technavio highlights the emerging trends of Electric Motorcycle Market:

Incorporating IoT into electric motorcycle charging stations enables real-time monitoring, data aggregation, and analysis for enhanced infrastructure efficiency and reduced power strain.

Utilization of intelligent infrastructure equipped with IoT sensors facilitates effective communication on station capacity, aiding users in scheduling charging sessions and minimizing wait times.

IoT-enabled remote control capabilities allow dynamic load management, enabling adjustments in charging speeds during peak demand, ensuring battery protection, and bolstering station security for continual growth in the worldwide electric motorcycle market.

The market is segmented by type (sealed lead acid and lithium-iron), technology (removable and non-removable), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The sealed lead acid segment is expected to contribute substantial growth to the market share during the forecast period. Electric motorcycles commonly utilize sealed lead-acid (SLA) batteries which are encased in durable plastic, ensuring the prevention of acid leaks and providing the motorcycle with enhanced maneuverability without the risk of battery leakage.

Receive our market sample report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the electric motorcycle market

Companies like Volkswagen AG., Zero Motorcycles Inc., and Harley Davidson Inc. are major players in the Electric Motorcycle Market. For more information on companies or their offerings, download the sample report.

The electric motorcycle market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as increased demand for eco-friendly transportation and government incentives promoting electric vehicle adoption are driving this growth. However, challenges like high initial costs and maintenance concerns may hinder widespread adoption. Integration of IoT and smart infrastructure in charging stations is a key trend, optimizing usage and ensuring battery safety. Asia-Pacific leads this market expansion, particularly in China, India, and Japan, despite setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Major industry players are actively strategizing through alliances and product launches to enhance their market presence.

