Electric Motorcycle Market size to grow by USD 109.78 billion from 2022 to 2027|Increase in demand for E-motorcycles to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric motorcycle market size is set to grow by USD 109.78 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 24.05% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increase in demand for e-motorcycles is the major factor notably driving the e-motorcycles market growth. The demand for electric motorcycles and other electric motorcycles has increased rapidly in recent years. This realization has led them to switch to eco-friendly alternative vehicles such as electric motorcycles. Unlike petrol cars, electric bikes don't need fuel, but in the long run, they can be expensive. However, it is powered by a rechargeable battery that can be recharged with power from a wall outlet. Therefore, the operating costs of electric bikes are extremely lower than those of petrol bikes. Another important aspect that increased demand for e-bikes is government incentives and subsidies. For instance, in India, the government introduced a policy to promote people to switch to electric vehicles through incentives and subsidies, making electric vehicles more affordable for the average citizen. Moreover, the environmental advantages of e-bikes are also contributing immensely to the improved demand. Furthermore, e-bikes do not need oil or other petroleum-based lubricants, so they do not cause oil spills that pose a severe risk to the environment. Therefore, such factors are driving the growth of the global electric bike market during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Motorcycle Market

The electric motorcycle market covers the following areas:

The report on the electric motorcycle market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Electric Motorcycle Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant Trend

The emerging trend shaping the e-motorcycle market is the use of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart infrastructure in electric motorcycle charging stations for load management. For e-bikes, IoT and intelligent infrastructure play a critical role in modern charging stations. It allows real-time monitoring and collection of data from each charging station. The data collected can be analyzed to identify load patterns, peak and off-peak hours, and other trends. This information helps make optimal use of our charging station infrastructure and lower overloads and power outages. Further, sensors can inform users of the availability of charging slots, saving them valuable time. It will help establish remote control of charging stations and assure access to power only when needed. This permits dynamic load management and prevents infrastructure overload. The intelligent infrastructure permits charging speeds to be adjusted and lowered in times of high demand. This characteristic helps to protect your motorcycle battery from overheating damage. Furthermore, intelligent infrastructure with IoT can help confirm charging station security and create an integrated security system that can recognize people based on biometric details. Therefore, such factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global electric motorcycle market during the forecast period.

Major Challenge

The high cost of electric motorcycles may hinder the growth of the e-motorcycle market. Electric motorcycles are being touted as the future of personal mobility as they have the potential to lower pollution and our over-dependence on fossil fuels. Moreover, one of the greatest challenges with these vehicles is their high cost, which restricts their access for many people. For instance, the Harley Davidson LiveWire, manufactured by Harley-Davidson Inc. (Harley-Davidson), costs USD 29,799, while its gas-powered counterpart, the Harley Davidson Iron 883, costs USD 9,699. Further, some customers are concerned about maintenance costs, as e-bikes require special skills and equipment. Electric motorcycle batteries consist of lithium-ion batteries, which are expensive to manufacture. Also, the complex electronics and software required to control the battery and motor system also add to the cost of manufacturing an e-bike. Therefore, such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the focus market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Electric Motorcycle Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The electric motorcycle market analysis includes market segmentation by type (sealed lead acid and lithium-iron), technology (removable and non-removable), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). This study identifies the use of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart infrastructure in electric motorcycle charging stations for load management, the rise in the number of new launches of electric motorcycles globally and the increase in government support towards electric motorcycles as one of the prime reasons driving the electric motorcycle market growth during the next few years.

The market share growth by the sealed lead acid segment will be significant during the forecast period. Generally, sealed lead-acid (SLA) batteries are used in electric motorcycles. These batteries are housed in a hard plastic case that prevents acid battery leakage and gives the motorcycle a high level of maneuverability without the risk of battery leakage. SLA is a cheaper battery format, making it an affordable option for motorcycle manufacturers when compared to lithium-ion batteries. SLA also provides a higher potential, allowing e-bikes to reach higher speeds with less current. The demand for lithium-ion batteries is increasing and is expected to restrain the SLA growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report



Companies Mentioned

Askoll EVA S.p.A.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Evoke Electric Motorcycles HK Ltd

Hangzhou Qiulong Technology Co. Ltd.

Harley Davidson Inc.

Horwinglobal

Ideanomics Inc.

Lightning Motors Corp

One Electric

OX RIDERS ELECTRIC SL

Pierer Industrie AG

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd.

TORROT ELECTRIC EUROPA S.A.

Vmoto Ltd.

Volkswagen AG

Zapp Electric Vehicles Ltd.

Zero Motorcycles Inc.

VERGE Motorcycles OU

Z Electric Vehicle Corp.

Vendor offerings

Harley Davidson Inc. - The company offers electric motorcycles such as LiveWire ONE.

The company offers electric motorcycles such as LiveWire ONE. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - The company offers electric motorcycles such as BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04.

The company offers electric motorcycles such as BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04. Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd. - The company offers electric motorcycles such as FENGYING, TDOH23, and FGYY-5000.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Global Micro Electric Vehicle (EV) Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 1,542.22 thousand units. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (golf and micro cars and quadricycle), application (commercial, personal, and public utilities), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Technological advances in lithium-ion battery manufacturing and minimal maintenance costs leading to improved reliability are key factors driving the growth of the global micro electric vehicle (EV) market.

The high-performance electric motorcycle market share is expected to increase by 33762 actual units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.93%. This report extensively covers the market segmentation by type (street and off-road) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The declining prices of Li-ion batteries are one of the key factors driving the growth of the global market.

Electric Motorcycle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 109.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 23.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Askoll EVA S.p.A., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd., Evoke Electric Motorcycles HK Ltd, Hangzhou Qiulong Technology Co. Ltd., Harley Davidson Inc., Horwinglobal, Ideanomics Inc., Lightning Motors Corp, One Electric, OX RIDERS ELECTRIC SL, Pierer Industrie AG, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd., TORROT ELECTRIC EUROPA S.A., Vmoto Ltd., Volkswagen AG, Zapp Electric Vehicles Ltd., Zero Motorcycles Inc., VERGE Motorcycles OU, and Z Electric Vehicle Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global electric motorcycle market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global electric motorcycle market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Sealed lead acid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Sealed lead acid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sealed lead acid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Sealed lead acid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Sealed lead acid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Lithium-iron - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Lithium-iron - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Lithium-iron - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Lithium-iron - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Lithium-iron - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Removable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Removable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Removable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Removable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Removable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Non-removable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Non-removable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Non-removable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Non-removable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Non-removable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Technology ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Technology ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Exhibit 111: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Overview



Exhibit 112: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Key news



Exhibit 114: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Segment focus

12.4 Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Hangzhou Qiulong Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Hangzhou Qiulong Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Hangzhou Qiulong Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Hangzhou Qiulong Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Harley Davidson Inc.

Exhibit 122: Harley Davidson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Harley Davidson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Harley Davidson Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Harley Davidson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Harley Davidson Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Ideanomics Inc.

Exhibit 127: Ideanomics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Ideanomics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Ideanomics Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Lightning Motors Corp

Exhibit 130: Lightning Motors Corp - Overview



Exhibit 131: Lightning Motors Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Lightning Motors Corp - Key offerings

12.9 One Electric

Exhibit 133: One Electric - Overview



Exhibit 134: One Electric - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: One Electric - Key offerings

12.10 Pierer Industrie AG

Exhibit 136: Pierer Industrie AG - Overview



Exhibit 137: Pierer Industrie AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Pierer Industrie AG - Key offerings

12.11 RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd.

Exhibit 139: RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 TORROT ELECTRIC EUROPA S.A.

Exhibit 142: TORROT ELECTRIC EUROPA S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 143: TORROT ELECTRIC EUROPA S.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: TORROT ELECTRIC EUROPA S.A. - Key offerings

12.13 VERGE Motorcycles OU

Exhibit 145: VERGE Motorcycles OU - Overview



Exhibit 146: VERGE Motorcycles OU - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: VERGE Motorcycles OU - Key offerings

12.14 Vmoto Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Vmoto Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Vmoto Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Vmoto Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Vmoto Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Z Electric Vehicle Corp.

Exhibit 152: Z Electric Vehicle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Z Electric Vehicle Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Z Electric Vehicle Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 Zapp Electric Vehicles Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Zapp Electric Vehicles Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Zapp Electric Vehicles Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Zapp Electric Vehicles Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Zero Motorcycles Inc.

Exhibit 158: Zero Motorcycles Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Zero Motorcycles Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Zero Motorcycles Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 164: Research methodology



Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 166: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio