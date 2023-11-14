Electric Motorcycle Market to grow by USD 109.78 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric motorcycle market is estimated to grow by USD 109.78 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.05%. The electric motorcycle market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer electric motorcycle market are Askoll EVA S.p.A., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd., Evoke Electric Motorcycles HK Ltd, Hangzhou Qiulong Technology Co. Ltd., Harley Davidson Inc., Horwinglobal, Ideanomics Inc., Lightning Motors Corp, One Electric, OX RIDERS ELECTRIC SL, Pierer Industrie AG, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd., TORROT ELECTRIC EUROPA S.A., Vmoto Ltd., Volkswagen AG, Zapp Electric Vehicles Ltd., Zero Motorcycles Inc., VERGE Motorcycles OU, and Z Electric Vehicle Corp. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Motorcycle Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - The company offers electric motorcycles such as BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04.

Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co. - The company offers electric motorcycles such as FENGYING, TDOH23, and FGYY-5000.

Harley Davidson Inc. - The company offers electric motorcycles such as LiveWire ONE

The company offers electric motorcycles such as LiveWire ONE For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market

· APAC is estimated to account for 34% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The APAC region is rapidly becoming a significant contributor to the global electric motorcycle market, with countries like China, India, and Japan taking the lead in driving market growth. China, with its large population and government support for electric vehicles, commands the largest market share, with electric motorcycle sales in 2022 expected to surpass 1.28 million units.

Impactful driver- Increase in demand for electric motorcycles

Increase in demand for electric motorcycles Key Trend - Use of Internet of Things (IoT) and smart infrastructure in electric motorcycle charging stations for load management

- Use of Internet of Things (IoT) and smart infrastructure in electric motorcycle charging stations for load management Major Challenges - The high cost of electric motorcycles

Market Segmentation

The market share growth by the sealed lead acid segment will be significant during the forecast period. Electric motorcycles commonly employ sealed lead-acid (SLA) batteries, which come enclosed in a durable plastic casing to prevent acid leakage, ensuring a high degree of maneuverability for motorcycles without the worry of battery leakage. In contrast to lithium-ion batteries, SLA batteries are a more cost-effective option, making them a budget-friendly choice for motorcycle manufacturers.

Electric Motorcycle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.05% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

