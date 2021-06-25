Electric Motors Market in the US in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry: Analysis of Key Drivers and Trends

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis,

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Electric Motors Market Analysis Report in the US by Product (AC motor, DC motor, and Hermetic motor) and End-user (Automotive, Household appliances, HVAC, Industrial machinery, and Others), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025."

The electric motors market in the US is driven by government subsidies and incentives for EVs. In addition, the increase in demand for automated equipment in industrial premises is anticipated to boost the growth of the electric motors market in the US.

Major Five Electric Motors Companies in the US:

ABB Ltd.

Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Electric Motors Market in US Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

AC motor - size and forecast 2020-2025

DC motor - size and forecast 2020-2025

Hermetic motor - size and forecast 2020-2025

Electric Motors Market in US End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

Household appliances - size and forecast 2020-2025

HVAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial machinery - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company.

Our growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

SOURCE Technavio