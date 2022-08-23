Electric Offers a New Revenue Stream for Small Business Partners with Partner Program Launch

The partner ecosystem incorporates vetted IT hardware and software providers into its managed services offering while giving referral partners the tools they need to develop a revenue stream on Electric referral sales.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric , the leader in world-class IT technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced its Referral Partner program. The newest addition to the Electric partner ecosystem, Referral Partners earn referral payouts, co-marketing opportunities, and extend Electric discounts to their customers to extend the value of their relationship.

What if you could turn your business contacts into cold hard cash? You can. Check out the Electric partner program to learn how.

The Referral Partner Program launches alongside Electric's growing Technology Partner Program, an established network of hardware and software providers assembled to give Electric customers exclusive discounts and integrated IT services.

Electric curates its Partner Program based on trending customer demand and its own strategic roadmap. Partners generally service SMBs with 10-500 employees, and operate within the U.S. Those with tech capabilities are evaluated for fit based on complementary feature set, ease of deployment, customer satisfaction, and pricing.

"Consultants who work with companies to achieve SOCII compliance often refer to Electric as a system of record in their programs and brokers who sell small business insurance recommend Electric to check the boxes and minimize risk," said Electric CMO, Andrea Kayal. "We want to always be part of those conversations and the Partnership Program is one of the steps we're taking to offer a mutually beneficial relationship to our partners and customers."

A marquee class of Electric Referral Partners joins in today's announcement: compliance readiness platform Laika, nationwide insurance brokerage Bennie, startup finance expert Burkland, HRIS platform TriNet Zenefits, and cybersecurity platform Perimeter 81. In the coming months, several potential partners will be vetted by Electric as they aggressively expand the program.

"We're excited to partner with Electric, whose technology helps our shared customers fulfill a key requirement of their compliance program," said Sam Li, Founder and CEO of Laika. "As we grow together, Laika looks forward to enabling Electric customers that want to implement scalable, tech-forward compliance programs the right way for SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and many others."

IT is a broad discipline that requires highly skilled staffing but is typically under-resourced within SMBs who don't have the budget to hire an internal IT team. Since 2016, Electric's SMB customers have filled that need with the Electric IT Platform and real-time IT support from over 150 IT Technicians who make up the Electric Service Desk. Electric's partners expand the value provided to this customer base, which surpassed 55,000 end users across 1,000 accounts in 2022.

"We are thrilled about the partnership between Burkland and Electric. Electric caught our attention because it allows companies to manage their employees, devices, networks, and applications all in one platform. This platform can be instrumental for a growing startup." - Bree Hanson, Head of Business Development, Burkland

Prospective partners are invited to learn more about the program during an Electric-hosted, virtual event on August 25th. Register here . To learn more about Electric and the Partner Program, visit electric.ai/partner-with-us .

About Electric

Electric is the industry leader in providing world-class IT technology and real-time support for small and mid-sized businesses. With close to 1,000 customers and more than 55,000 employee end-users, Electric's IT platform includes: real-time support powered by 150+ IT technicians, security, device & inventory management, network & server management, application & cloud management, employee on-boarding and off-boarding, procurement & provisioning, and data monitoring & insights. Electric is funded by an all-star team of investors including: Bessemer Venture Partners, GGV Capital, 01 Advisors, Primary Venture Partners, Bowery Capital, Slack, Atreides Management, Vintage Investment Partners, Greenspring Associates, and Harmonic Growth Partners. For more information, visit www.electric.ai .

CONTACT:

Calen McGee

[email protected]

SOURCE Electric