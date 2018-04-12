NEW YORK, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05376457



According to "Global Electric Passenger Car Market By Vehicle Type, By Technology Type, By Driving Range, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023", electric passenger car market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 26% by 2023, on account of increasing government efforts aimed at encouraging the use of electric vehicles amid alarming pollution levels, globally.Technological advancements on account of increasing focus on research & development activities by leading automobile companies to launch affordable and premium quality electric passenger cars, in addition to rising penetration of electric passenger cars in developing economies are expected to aid the global electric passenger car market over the coming years.



Growing environmental awareness among consumers and improving charging infrastructure are some of the other factors that would positively influence the market during the forecast period.



"Global Electric Passenger Car Market By Vehicle Type, By Technology Type, By Driving Range, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of electric passenger car market globally:

•Electric Passenger Car Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Vehicle Type (Sedan, Hatchback & SUV), By Technology Type (PHEV Vs. BEV), By Driving Range (Up to 150 Miles Vs. Above 150 Miles), By Region

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with electric passenger car manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



