Electric Power Engineers Acquires Estudios Eléctricos, Expanding Grid Solutions Capabilities Across Latin America

Global firm accelerates regional expansion to meet rising power system demands

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Power Engineers (EPE), a global advisory and engineering firm providing full-spectrum consulting and innovative software solutions, today announced the acquisition of Estudios Eléctricos, a leading South American power systems engineering firm. With offices in Argentina, Chile, and Colombia, the partnership significantly expands EPE's regional capabilities and advances the firm's global growth priorities in Latin America.

Estudios Eléctricos

The acquisition deepens EPE's ability to meet the needs of a region where rising energy demand exists alongside evolving grid reliability requirements. Across Latin America, energy and power grid stakeholders are seeking solutions that balance affordability, reliability, and the pressing need to modernize transmission and market frameworks.

Estudios Eléctricos will continue to operate under its established structure, leadership and regional brand. Founded in Argentina in 2003, the firm brings regional expertise in power system studies, planning and software development. Its capabilities bolster EPE's services in Latin America, partnering with utilities, developers, data centers and public-sector stakeholders.

"Engineering the grid of the future globally requires enlisting top regional talent locally," said Stephanie Badr, CEO of EPE. "Estudios Eléctricos shares EPE's commitment to innovation and technical excellence. By partnering, we are positioned to meet growing needs for customized power systems solutions that reflect the uniqueness of Latin America's economies and communities. Through our combined ingenuity, delivering speed to power solutions becomes a reality."

"Joining EPE allows us to expand our global impact while scaling the high-performance regional business operations we have already built," said Fernando Libonati, CEO of Estudios Eléctricos. "Our clients will continue working with the same trusted teams they rely on, while gaining access to broader global expertise and advanced software solutions that super-charge their strategies and decision-making with valuable data and insights."

Together, EPE and Estudios Eléctricos offer expanded capabilities to support regional stakeholders with power system planning, interconnection studies, transmission and distribution analysis, power generation, energy storage, data center integration services, software-enabled grid solutions, power project delivery and advisory services.

EPE's Estudios Eléctricos acquisition builds on the firm's recent strategic global growth initiatives, including opening new offices in Canada, establishing significant partnerships in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and surpassing 500 employees worldwide. Adding Estudios Eléctricos to its portfolio expands EPE's existing presence in Latin America, bringing its global team to more than 650 professionals.

"For decades, energy stakeholders have counted on EPE to solve our world's most complex obstacles to delivering reliable, resilient, affordable and flexible energy. As the global need for solutions increases and rapidly evolves, EPE is scaling with intention," Badr concluded.

About Electric Power Engineers

With the mission to engineer a successful energy transition, Electric Power Engineers (EPE) is a global advisory and engineering firm advancing grid reliability, resilience, affordability and flexibility. Founded in 1968, EPE provides full-spectrum consulting, grid modeling, and innovative software solutions to support power generation, interconnection, renewable integration, battery energy storage, transmission and distribution planning, and digital transformation. Trusted by utilities, developers, data center operators, public- and private-sector clients, EPE applies deep power systems expertise to support the planning, integration, and operation of modern electric infrastructure. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, EPE has offices in Canada, Panama, and Lebanon and operates across North America, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. Learn more at www.epeconsulting.com.

About Estudios Eléctricos

Founded in 2003 in Argentina, Estudios Eléctricos is a leading electrical engineering and advisory firm serving clients across Latin America and globally. With teams primarily located in Argentina, Chile, and Colombia, EE specializes in power system studies, planning, and advanced technical analysis. The firm also invests in research and development, creating technology enablers such as PlotCapability and Saturn to support increasingly complex grid challenges. For more information, visit www.estudios-electricos.com.

Interviews available upon request.

SOURCE Electric Power Engineers